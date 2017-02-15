NBA A to Z: Isaiah Thomas on life on and off the court

Sam Amick chats with Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. They talk about Isaiah’s work with the Boy’s and Girl’s Club in Tacoma, Washington. He donated a basketball court and talked to kids about his story, how as a boy growing up he had to fight battles and what he had to overcome to become a professional athlete.

They talk about Isaiah’s time in Sacramento and how it all ended there. They also talk about his journey to Boston and how he’s in a perfect situation for him now. Isaiah talks about his relationship with Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

They talk about Isaiah’s parents, and how they instilled in him his work ethic. They talk about how Isaiah grew up a Lakers fan and he thought he was going to be drafted by them when he came out of college. They talk about the upcoming All-Star weekend and his thoughts on not being a starter.