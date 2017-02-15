Trending stories: Serge Ibaka trade, Knicks fans, John Wall's passing and more

USA Today Sports

Feb 3, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) celebrates after scoring during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 14 11:24 AM
The Knicks lifted their ban on Charles Oakley on Tuesday after owner James Dolan and the former player met with commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan, sources told ESPN.

February 14 06:57 PM
Serge Ibaka wanted the chance to possibly expand his game, explore the limitations of his talents, and see if he had more to offer than just being the third wheel – or sidekick, in emergency injury situations – in the Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook dynamic. The Orlando Magic, desperate to make a

February 14 12:01 PM
The things John Wall sees are largely beyond us. The Wizards star guard has been unstoppable of late, largely due to his passing.

February 14 11:13 AM
The Cavaliers have a problem. Their 32-year-old MVP is one of the league leaders in minutes per game. How do the Cavs spell relief? D-N-P.

February 14 04:01 PM
The Vertical’s Chris Mannix and Bobby Marks break down what the trade for the former Magic big man means for the Raptors and the Eastern Conference.

February 14 11:26 AM
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who missed Tuesday’s game because of soreness and swelling in his left knee, had surgery and will miss six weeks.

February 13 03:34 PM
Meet the new NBA big men that are pushing the game to new heights

February 14 10:19 AM
On the night Charles Oakley became an ex-Knick, June 24, 1998, he was nowhere to be found. Team officials kept calling, to let him know he had just been traded to the Toronto Raptors …

February 15 07:45 AM
The Pistons are stuck in the middle of the East and stuck on offense. Zach Lowe looks at ways for Detroit basketball to recharge.

February 15 02:46 AM
The minutes are building up for LeBron James, but his numbers seem the better for it, and the Cavaliers superstar is just fine shouldering the load.

February 14 04:30 PM
The Heat spent Tuesday trying to fix a defense that has allowed 117 and 116 points in the past two games.

February 14 10:55 PM
That blueprint worked Tuesday night, as the Cavs topped the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-108.

