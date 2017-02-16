Jared Dudley is not happy Carmelo Anthony was picked over Bradley Beal for the All-Star Game

The NBA decided on Wednesday Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony would replace Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference team at the All-Star Game. Among those who disagree with the decision is Suns forward Jared Dudley, who believes former Wizard teammate Bradley Beal is way more deserving.

Wow!! @NBA I just found out they choose Carmelo over Bradley Beal for the All Star game! SMH! This is the definition of Politics! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) February 16, 2017

The @NBA tells us players that winning matters! Wizards are the hottest team in the NBA! Bradley Beal is healthy and balling! Damn shame — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) February 16, 2017

I don't hate him! He's a good player but the Knicks aren't even in the playoffs as of today! Wiz are the 3rd seed! He's more deserving https://t.co/pkB7vRrR2P — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) February 16, 2017

He always balls but the Knicks haven't been good in years and that should matter https://t.co/VKtOlDQ4v9 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) February 16, 2017

They def do! Playing for the Knicks! Melo is a star! But Beal is more deserving! I had to say something cuz no one else would! https://t.co/R9HS2diPx1 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) February 16, 2017

For the record, HoopsHype readers agree with Dudley Melo shouldn’t be at the All-Star festivities.

Does Carmelo Anthony deserve to make the All-Star Game? — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) February 16, 2017

If you factor in team success, there’s no question Beal should have been picked over Anthony. As far as individual stats, it’s too close to call.