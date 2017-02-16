Jared Dudley is not happy Carmelo Anthony was picked over Bradley Beal for the All-Star Game

The NBA decided on Wednesday Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony would replace Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference team at the All-Star Game. Among those who disagree with the decision is Suns forward Jared Dudley, who believes former Wizard teammate Bradley Beal is way more deserving.
For the record, HoopsHype readers agree with Dudley Melo shouldn’t be at the All-Star festivities.
If you factor in team success, there’s no question Beal should have been picked over Anthony. As far as individual stats, it’s too close to call.
All-Star, Featured, Bradley Beal, Carmelo Anthony, Jared Dudley, Carmelo Anthony, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards
Comments