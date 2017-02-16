Trending stories: LeBron James, James Dolan, trade rumors and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How to become the LeBron James of Hollywood – via espn.com
February 15 12:40 PM
LeBron James’ first act, becoming one of the greatest basketball players in history, is all but settled as a success. His second act — to become a global entertainment icon — is just beginning.
February 15 07:45 AM
The Pistons are stuck in the middle of the East and stuck on offense. Zach Lowe looks at ways for Detroit basketball to recharge.
Green: Dolan using ‘slave master mentality’ – via espn.com
February 15 05:42 PM
Draymond Green has accused New York Knicks owner James Dolan of having a “slave master mentality” when it comes to Charles Oakley.
Barker: More to Oakley than what you’ve seen – via newsday.com
February 15 03:52 PM
I sat in a Toronto hotel room once with a heartbroken Charles Oakley.It was 18 years ago, and eight months had passed since the Knicks
Spurs notebook: Break comes at good time for banged-up Ginobili – via expressnews.com
February 15 11:54 PM
The 39-year-old guard limped to the locker room in the third quarter of the Spurs’ 107-79 victory at Orlando on Wednesday. Ginobili was injured when he stepped on the foot of Magic forward Aaron Gordon during a drive to the basket. Ginobili’s teammates were hopeful the ensuing hiatus would be enough to get him back on the floor. Dewayne Dedmon put together another solid night in his return to Orlando, producing 10 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes …
Steve Kerr and the Warriors’ stars diligent in their reduced minutes approach – via mercurynews.com
February 14 07:23 PM
The Warriors stars get more time on the bench than many of the league’s other big names.
Trust and the Process – via theringer.com
February 15 10:08 AM
Is Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo repeating the sins of Sam Hinkie?
NBA trade rumor notebook: Lakers, Suns, Cavs, Wizards, Blazers, Pelicans and Pacers are all active before trade deadline – via hoopshype.com
February 14 06:51 PM
With the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaching, HoopsHype wants to keep you updated with the latest rumblings from around the NBA. In addition to checking our rumors page, we’ll be posting weekly note…
Utah Jazz steamroll Portland Trail Blazers 111-88, spoil Jusuf Nurkic’s debut – via oregonlive.com
February 16 12:44 AM
The Jazz spoiled the debut of Jusuf Nurkic with a big second half.
Assessing the Cavaliers at the All-Star break – via espn.com
February 16 01:26 AM
The Cavs have navigated a raft of drama so far, but they hit the All-Star break with a seventh win in eight games and feeling they’re in a good place.
Aldridge solves identity crisis as Spurs crush Magic – via expressnews.com
February 16 12:13 AM
Aldridge solves identity crisis as Spurs crush Magic After each of the first five games of the Spurs’ rodeo trip, LaMarcus Aldridge watched film of himself and didn’t recognize the guy wearing No. 12. Sparked by Aldridge’s best shooting game since December, the Spurs cruised into their hiatus with a 107-79 demolition of Orlando on Wednesday at the Amway Center. The victory moved the Spurs to 4-2 on the rodeo trip, ensuring at least a .500 record for the 14th time in the trek’s 15 seasons …
February 15 11:22 PM
Blazers head into break having lost three in a row and five of six after Utah administers 111-88 loss.
Heat enters break with wire-to-wire win over Rockets – via miamiherald.com
February 16 12:35 AM
Two nights after the Orlando Magic sent Miami tumbling to its second consecutive loss in another disheartening defensive effort, the Heat responded by pounding the Rockets from start to finish 117-109 at Toyota Center.
Postgame Wrap Podcast: Aldridge returns to from in win over Magic – via blog.mysanantonio.com
February 15 11:55 PM
Express-News Spurs reporters Jabari Young and Jeff McDonald recap the Spurs’ 107-79 win over the Orlando Magic and hear from Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge.
