Trending stories: LeBron James, James Dolan, trade rumors and more

Barker: More to Oakley than what you've seen – via newsday.com February 15 03:52 PM I sat in a Toronto hotel room once with a heartbroken Charles Oakley.It was 18 years ago, and eight months had passed since the Knicks

Spurs notebook: Break comes at good time for banged-up Ginobili – via expressnews.com February 15 11:54 PM The 39-year-old guard limped to the locker room in the third quarter of the Spurs' 107-79 victory at Orlando on Wednesday. Ginobili was injured when he stepped on the foot of Magic forward Aaron Gordon during a drive to the basket. Ginobili's teammates were hopeful the ensuing hiatus would be enough to get him back on the floor. Dewayne Dedmon put together another solid night in his return to Orlando, producing 10 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes …

Trust and the Process – via theringer.com February 15 10:08 AM Is Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo repeating the sins of Sam Hinkie?

Assessing the Cavaliers at the All-Star break – via espn.com February 16 01:26 AM The Cavs have navigated a raft of drama so far, but they hit the All-Star break with a seventh win in eight games and feeling they're in a good place.

Aldridge solves identity crisis as Spurs crush Magic – via expressnews.com February 16 12:13 AM Aldridge solves identity crisis as Spurs crush Magic After each of the first five games of the Spurs' rodeo trip, LaMarcus Aldridge watched film of himself and didn't recognize the guy wearing No. 12. Sparked by Aldridge's best shooting game since December, the Spurs cruised into their hiatus with a 107-79 demolition of Orlando on Wednesday at the Amway Center. The victory moved the Spurs to 4-2 on the rodeo trip, ensuring at least a .500 record for the 14th time in the trek's 15 seasons …

Heat enters break with wire-to-wire win over Rockets – via miamiherald.com February 16 12:35 AM Two nights after the Orlando Magic sent Miami tumbling to its second consecutive loss in another disheartening defensive effort, the Heat responded by pounding the Rockets from start to finish 117-109 at Toyota Center.