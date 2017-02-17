Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins doesn't want to leave, All-Star voting, Ben Simmons and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How crawfish and beer saved the NBA in New Orleans – via sports.yahoo.com
February 16 10:01 AM
The house is full at the 2014 All-Star Game in New Orleans. NEW ORLEANS – Six years later, no one remembers who came up with the idea that saved the NBA in New Orleans. Who would have guessed the solution for keeping the Hornets (now Pelicans) in a place that wasn’t sure it wanted them would be to
Fat Joe: Knicks’ treatment of Charles Oakley ‘one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen’ – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 16 09:10 AM
“To see a monument, a living statue get thrown out like that was one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen in my life,” he said.
The insanity of NBA All-Star voting – via espn.com
February 16 12:02 PM
Twitter bots, social media influencers and the challenges of fan voting in the digital age: We’ve come a long way from hanging chads.
Cousins on Sacramento: ‘It’s where I want to be’ – via espn.com
February 16 10:18 PM
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins said Sacramento is “where I want to be” and that he intends to sign an extension this summer to remain with the team.
February 16 03:37 PM
NEW ORLEANS – Now we have a better idea why Ben Simmons hasn’t played yet for the 76ers.
The first overall pick in last summer’s draft is scheduled to visit the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York as early as Monday to determine if his right foot is fully healed, according to multiple sources.
Charles Barkley thinks Carmelo Anthony should waive his no-trade clause and leave the Knicks: – via espn.com
February 17 12:01 AM
Westbrook vs. the world: OKC star surrounded by Warriors at All-Star Weekend – via usatoday.com
February 16 09:08 PM
Westbrook will have to share a locker room with Curry, Thompson, Green, and Durant.
Thunder: Kendrick Perkins on Westbrook/Durant, comeback effort – via newsok.com
February 16 10:38 PM
FEB 16, 2017 – From 2010-2014, Kendrick Perkins was a powerful presence on the Thunder, whether banging in the paint or hanging in the locker room.
He won a championship in Boston and last played New Orleans, but Perkins remains attached to Oklahoma City, where he was a mentor to Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
That attachment was apparent on Wednesday when Perkins visited the Thunder’s shootaround and its game against the New York Knicks …
The History and Future of Ivica Zubac – via nba.com
February 16 03:20 PM
The first time most NBA fans heard the name “Ivica Zubac” was on June 23, 2016, when the Lakers selected the 7’1″ center with the 32nd pick in the Draft. I remember thinking, “Who?” … and then quickly … “Can he play?” The latter has revealed a simple answer: “Yup!” He’s got great hands, fundamentally sound post moves, sets explosive screens, rolls hard, and has good defensive instincts at the rim …
Blakely: Which Celtics assets are most valuable at deadline? – via csnne.com
February 16 08:57 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely and Kyle Draper discuss which Celtics player is the most valuable heading into the trade deadline.
Larry Sanders ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get Back To Blocking Shots In The NBA – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
February 16 06:39 PM
Free agent center Larry Sanders, who recently met with the Los Angeles Lakers, took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm about a possible NBA return.
Inside An NBA Trade: The details you don’t know – via si.com
February 16 05:31 PM
NBA deals can appear simple on the surface, but the details of a trade call are rarely uncovered.
Commanding the Court: Gordon Hayward on a Tennis-to-Hoops Career, All-Star and More – National Basketball Players Association – via nbpa.com
February 16 11:01 AM
When Gordon Hayward was a talented teenager on two different courts, he thought about dropping basketball to try to play college tennis (his better sport at the time). But then he grew to 6’8″ before graduating high school, and the rest is history. Now, seven years since being drafted, the small forward is a first-time All-Star and the first Jazz player to receive that honor in
Former player Shane Battier joins Miami Heat front office – via miamiherald.com
February 16 04:56 PM
Shane Battier, who played three seasons for the Heat and was a collegiate star at Duke, has been hired as the Heat’s Director of Basketball Analytics by team president Pat Riley and the team’s brain trust.
