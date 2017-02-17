Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins doesn't want to leave, All-Star voting, Ben Simmons and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 16 10:01 AM
The house is full at the 2014 All-Star Game in New Orleans. NEW ORLEANS – Six years later, no one remembers who came up with the idea that saved the NBA in New Orleans. Who would have guessed the solution for keeping the Hornets (now Pelicans) in a place that wasn’t sure it wanted them would be to

February 16 09:10 AM
“To see a monument, a living statue get thrown out like that was one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen in my life,” he said.

February 16 12:02 PM
Twitter bots, social media influencers and the challenges of fan voting in the digital age: We’ve come a long way from hanging chads.

February 16 10:18 PM
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins said Sacramento is “where I want to be” and that he intends to sign an extension this summer to remain with the team.

February 16 03:37 PM
NEW ORLEANS – Now we have a better idea why Ben Simmons hasn’t played yet for the 76ers.
The first overall pick in last summer’s draft is scheduled to visit the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York as early as Monday to determine if his right foot is fully healed, according to multiple sources.

February 17 12:01 AM
February 16 09:08 PM
Westbrook will have to share a locker room with Curry, Thompson, Green, and Durant.

February 16 10:38 PM
FEB 16, 2017 – From 2010-2014, Kendrick Perkins was a powerful presence on the Thunder, whether banging in the paint or hanging in the locker room.
He won a championship in Boston and last played New Orleans, but Perkins remains attached to Oklahoma City, where he was a mentor to Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
That attachment was apparent on Wednesday when Perkins visited the Thunder’s shootaround and its game against the New York Knicks …

February 16 03:20 PM
The first time most NBA fans heard the name “Ivica Zubac” was on June 23, 2016, when the Lakers selected the 7’1″ center with the 32nd pick in the Draft. I remember thinking, “Who?” … and then quickly … “Can he play?” The latter has revealed a simple answer: “Yup!” He’s got great hands, fundamentally sound post moves, sets explosive screens, rolls hard, and has good defensive instincts at the rim …

February 16 08:57 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely and Kyle Draper discuss which Celtics player is the most valuable heading into the trade deadline.

February 16 06:39 PM
Free agent center Larry Sanders, who recently met with the Los Angeles Lakers, took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm about a possible NBA return.

February 16 05:31 PM
NBA deals can appear simple on the surface, but the details of a trade call are rarely uncovered.

February 16 11:01 AM
When Gordon Hayward was a talented teenager on two different courts, he thought about dropping basketball to try to play college tennis (his better sport at the time). But then he grew to 6’8″ before graduating high school, and the rest is history. Now, seven years since being drafted, the small forward is a first-time All-Star and the first Jazz player to receive that honor in

February 16 04:56 PM
Shane Battier, who played three seasons for the Heat and was a collegiate star at Duke, has been hired as the Heat’s Director of Basketball Analytics by team president Pat Riley and the team’s brain trust.

