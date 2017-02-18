Trending stories: Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Charles Oakley and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How Jimmy Butler’s rise might force Chicago’s hand – via espn.com
February 17 01:28 PM
The 30th pick in an NBA draft isn’t supposed to force an inflection point. But the Chicago Bulls must decide if Jimmy Butler is the leader they seek — before Butler decides what he wants.
Candace Parker says she would win the NBA Skills Challenge — so give her a chance – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 17 10:32 PM
Either that or bring back the Shooting Stars Competition.
NBPA president Paul looking out for Carmelo, Oakley – via newsday.com
February 17 05:47 PM
NEW ORLEANS — Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James missed All-Star Media Day, but it wasn’t because they were holed up somewhere plotting how they can
CBS Sports’ 50 greatest NBA players of all-time: Where do LeBron, Curry rank? – via cbssports.com
February 17 12:13 PM
Twenty years after the NBA celebrated its original 50 greatest, we’re updating things a bit
Charles Oakley says it may take years for him to return to the Garden – via theundefeated.com
February 17 08:37 AM
Charles Oakley called again on Wednesday morning. And then again late afternoon Thursday. Combined, he went off on everyone and their mom for maybe 30 minutes. He said it might take him three to fi…
“Basketball is Jazz” release – via thunderclap.it
February 15 04:16 PM
I just supported “Basketball is Jazz” release on @ThunderclapIt // @coachthorpe
February 17 10:12 AM
Which year had the worst overall shooting? Analyzing all of the years that we were able to accumulate complete data,
Who is Jarrius Robertson, the inspiring young fan stealing the show at NBA All-Star weekend? – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 17 11:21 PM
He has an inspiring story.
February 17 09:35 PM
Early polling among voters for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award has the Warriors’ Draymond Green ahead by a significant margin.
Sources: Pacers aggressive in finding George help – via espn.com
February 17 10:01 PM
In what is considered to be a deep draft, the Pacers have made their 2017 first-round pick available in an attempt to secure help for Paul George, league sources told ESPN.
NBA All-Star Game: Going one-on-one with Joel Embiid (literally) and living to tell about it – via sportingnews.com
February 17 09:38 PM
SN’s Sean Deveney had a workout with Sixers center Joel Embiid on Friday — including some one-on-one battles — and it went about how you’d expect.
The Friday Mailbag: The Essentials of Cooking – via espn.com
February 17 05:44 PM
Tom Haberstroh, Zach Harper, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt and Cian Fahey answer listener questions from Twitter.
Trade talk: Best deals for Cavs, Bulls, Bucks, Pacers, Pistons – via insider.espn.com
February 17 11:50 AM
What should the Cavs do to satisfy LeBron? Is it time for Chicago to trade Jimmy Butler? Our Insiders answer 10 big questions on the Central’s five teams.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first NBA All-Star appearance is just the first step in a promising career – via theundefeated.com
February 17 12:16 PM
In 1996, a 22-year-old second-year Dallas Mavericks guard named Jason Kidd was “scared to death” to be starting in his first NBA All-Star Game alongside elite superstars such as Michael Jordan, Cha…
WATCH: Russell Westbrook came up with a unique way to ignore Durant questions – via cbssports.com
February 17 02:35 PM
At All-Star media availability, Westbrook refused to even acknowledge questions about Durant
