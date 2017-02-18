Trending stories: Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Charles Oakley and more

NBPA president Paul looking out for Carmelo, Oakley – via newsday.com February 17 05:47 PM NEW ORLEANS — Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James missed All-Star Media Day, but it wasn’t because they were holed up somewhere plotting how they can Shares

Draymond Green has a leg up on Defensive Player of Year award – via espn.com February 17 09:35 PM Early polling among voters for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award has the Warriors’ Draymond Green ahead by a significant margin. Shares

Sources: Pacers aggressive in finding George help – via espn.com February 17 10:01 PM In what is considered to be a deep draft, the Pacers have made their 2017 first-round pick available in an attempt to secure help for Paul George, league sources told ESPN. Shares

The Friday Mailbag: The Essentials of Cooking – via espn.com February 17 05:44 PM Tom Haberstroh, Zach Harper, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt and Cian Fahey answer listener questions from Twitter. Shares