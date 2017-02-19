Trending stories: James Harden, Westbrook-Davis friendship, Gregg Popovich and more

Silver ‘disheartened’ by current Oakley-Dolan status – via espn.com February 18 11:26 PM Adam Silver believes his meeting last Monday with James Dolan and Charles Oakley was helpful, even though the icy relationship between the two apparently hasn’t thawed since. Shares

This year's NBA All-Star Saturday night stunk – via washingtonpost.com February 18 11:41 PM The league's annual skills showcase was a long, drawn out spectacle with little in between commercial breaks to capture people's attention.

Bulpett: Danny Ainge willing but patient as trade deadline looms – via bostonherald.com February 18 06:40 PM NEW ORLEANS — There seems to be no question Danny Ainge is shooting for a big move by Thursday's trade deadline. But if one is not available, he appears more than willing to play the patience game.According to several sources here at the NBA's All-Star Weekend, the Celtics are heavily involved, at least in terms of discussions, on a number of fronts as both a main participant and as a facilitator. As yet, however, there has been nothing truly available that is worthy of their top assets.

Grading the 2017 Slam Dunk contest – via espn.com February 18 11:20 PM Pacers swingman Glenn Robinson III outlasts Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. to take top grade in 2017 Slam Dunk Contest.

James Harden backs up his claim as best player in the NBA – via houstonchronicle.com February 18 10:51 PM Spectators are wondering if the best friends turned enemies will have a public display of rage on the court Sunday. While all eyes are on that never-ending reality show of a situation, another one of their former teammates, James Harden, is staying free of drama and edging both as the top candidate for MVP honors. Two years ago he had one of his best seasons as the team advanced to the Western Conference finals and he finished second in MVP voting to Golden State's Steph Curry …

Russell Westbrook, Pelicans star Anthony Davis share friendship off the court – via newsok.com February 18 03:33 PM FEB 18, 2017 – NEW ORLEANS – Russell Westbrook doesn't chum it up with tons of opponents around the league, but it's worth noting his weekend with Anthony Davis.

Porzingis edges Hayward in skills competition – via espn.com February 18 09:18 PM Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis won the NBA All-Star Saturday night skills competition, beating Utah's Gordon Hayward in the finals.

Rockets' Eric Gordon thriving in role as sixth man – via houstonchronicle.com February 18 10:01 AM Coming off benchunfamiliar ground for former New Orleans starter Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told Gordon that he would be coming off the bench. Gordon had long been a starter and star – Indiana's Mr. Basketball in high school, a lottery pick on his way to the NBA while in college and a 23-points-per-game scorer in his third NBA season with New Orleans …