Trending stories: James Harden, Westbrook-Davis friendship, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Gregg Popovich has found the opponent of his life: President Trump – via washingtonpost.com
February 18 11:21 AM
The NBA’s longest-serving head coach has quietly contributed to Democratic candidates and causes over the years but become more vocal since the 2016 election.
Shares
Tracy McGrady unloads on Knick prez’s handling of Carmelo Anthony – via nydailynews.com
February 18 12:58 PM
If Tracy McGrady were in Carmelo Anthony’s shoes, the reaction to Phil Jackson’s subliminal shots would be a lot different.
Shares
Silver ‘disheartened’ by current Oakley-Dolan status – via espn.com
February 18 11:26 PM
Adam Silver believes his meeting last Monday with James Dolan and Charles Oakley was helpful, even though the icy relationship between the two apparently hasn’t thawed since.
Shares
This year’s NBA All-Star Saturday night stunk – via washingtonpost.com
February 18 11:41 PM
The league’s annual skills showcase was a long, drawn out spectacle with little in between commercial breaks to capture people’s attention.
Shares
Bulpett: Danny Ainge willing but patient as trade deadline looms – via bostonherald.com
February 18 06:40 PM
NEW ORLEANS — There seems to be no question Danny Ainge is shooting for a big move by Thursday’s trade deadline. But if one is not available, he appears more than willing to play the patience game.According to several sources here at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, the Celtics are heavily involved, at least in terms of discussions, on a number of fronts as both a main participant and as a facilitator. As yet, however, there has been nothing truly available that is worthy of their top assets.
Shares
Grading the 2017 Slam Dunk contest – via espn.com
February 18 11:20 PM
Pacers swingman Glenn Robinson III outlasts Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. to take top grade in 2017 Slam Dunk Contest.
Shares
James Harden backs up his claim as best player in the NBA – via houstonchronicle.com
February 18 10:51 PM
Spectators are wondering if the best friends turned enemies will have a public display of rage on the court Sunday. While all eyes are on that never-ending reality show of a situation, another one of their former teammates, James Harden, is staying free of drama and edging both as the top candidate for MVP honors. Two years ago he had one of his best seasons as the team advanced to the Western Conference finals and he finished second in MVP voting to Golden State’s Steph Curry …
Shares
February 18 03:33 PM
FEB 18, 2017 – NEW ORLEANS – Russell Westbrook doesn’t chum it up with tons of opponents around the league, but it’s worth noting his weekend with Anthony Davis.
Shares
Porzingis edges Hayward in skills competition – via espn.com
February 18 09:18 PM
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis won the NBA All-Star Saturday night skills competition, beating Utah’s Gordon Hayward in the finals.
Shares
Ubers, gyms, and jumpers. A night on the road with Isaiah Thomas – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
February 18 04:10 PM
Shares
Rockets’ Eric Gordon thriving in role as sixth man – via houstonchronicle.com
February 18 10:01 AM
Coming off benchunfamiliar ground for former New Orleans starter Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told Gordon that he would be coming off the bench. Gordon had long been a starter and star – Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in high school, a lottery pick on his way to the NBA while in college and a 23-points-per-game scorer in his third NBA season with New Orleans …
Shares
Commissioner Adam Silver said nothing was resolved when he left the Charles Oakley-Jim Dolan meeting. He is – via espn.com
February 18 07:37 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
Thunder Buddies podcast: Westbrook, Durant and All-Star – via newsok.com
February 17 07:09 PM
FEB 17, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studio’s highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted’, but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder. Below is our list of episodes (click the link to listen). If you prefer iTunes for your podcast…
Shares
We asked a Duke astronomy professor about Duke alum Kyrie Irving saying the Earth is flat – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 18 01:39 PM
The professor thinks it’s great that Kyrie is questioning things, but…
Comments