All-Star Sunday: The best pictures

By: HoopsHype | February 20, 2017
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) and Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (23) go for the opening tip in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Eastern Conference guard Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics (4) shoots the ball against Western Conference center Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies (33) in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Larry W. Smith/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (0) handles the ball against Eastern Conference guard Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics (4) in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors (35) drives to the basket against Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
