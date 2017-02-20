Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins trade, Butler-to-Celtics talk, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Kings agree to trade DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
February 20 12:03 AM
The Sacramento Kings, after promising DeMarcus Cousins privately and publicly that he wouldn’t be moved prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, agreed to trade the center to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, league sources told The Vertical.
Shares
Sources: Kings agree to deal Cousins to Pelicans – via espn.com
February 20 01:05 AM
The Kings have agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans in exchange for a package that includes Buddy Hield, a 2017 first-round pick and a future second-round pick, sources told ESPN.
Shares
Trade grades: Winners and losers in Cousins deal – via insider.espn.com
February 20 02:46 AM
How far can DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis lead the Pelicans? What does this blockbuster trade mean for the future of the Kings? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Shares
Who is the bigger problem — DeMarcus Cousins or the Kings? – via espn.com
January 26 10:31 AM
He’s the most volatile player on the NBA’s most dysfunctional team. But is DeMarcus Cousins undoing Sacramento, or is Sacramento undoing Cousins?
Shares
In sports, knowledge often battles belief – via expressnews.com
February 19 09:32 AM
Aside from providing a reason to wonder about the academic rigors of Duke University, where Irving spent two semesters, this NBA juxtaposition of curiosity and ignorance presents an opportunity. Statistical analysis has shown that bunting is usually counterproductive, and there are better ways to construct lineups, and overuse of a pitcher can lead not only to ineffectiveness but injury …
Shares
February 20 12:17 AM
FEB 19, 2017 – NEW ORLEANS — Russell Westbrook stood motionless above the 3-point line, chest heaving, heart racing toward another All-Star Most Valuable Player Award.
Forget that his friend Anthony Davis was the hometown hero at Sunday’s 66th All-Star Game. Forget that Kevin Durant was closer to a triple-double than the Thunder star.
Westbrook was on fire, so hot he broke his statue-still pose by fanning the sides of his face.
The crowd laughed and burst into applause …
Forget that his friend Anthony Davis was the hometown hero at Sunday’s 66th All-Star Game. Forget that Kevin Durant was closer to a triple-double than the Thunder star.
Westbrook was on fire, so hot he broke his statue-still pose by fanning the sides of his face.
The crowd laughed and burst into applause …
Shares
NBA trade rumors: Jimmy Butler to the Celtics makes sense, so why hasn’t it happened? – via sportingnews.com
February 19 01:52 PM
The Celtics would get a star in Jimmy Butler. The Bulls would get multiple assets and remove themselves from their current mess. So, why has a trade not happened? Let’s dive in to find out.
Shares
One reunion alley-oop in All-Star win can’t heal Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant split – via espn.com
February 19 11:34 PM
After a rough breakup, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were back on the court as West All-Star teammates, managing to find their old groove at least once in a win.
Shares
Spurs’ Leonard plays little in second All-Star game – via expressnews.com
February 20 12:20 AM
Spurs’ Leonard plays little in second All-Star game NEW ORLEANS — Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard arrived at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game with three goals in mind. Propelled by Davis’ single-game All-Star record 52 points on 26 of 39 shooting, the West toppled the East 192-182 at Smoothie King Center. Leonard said his decision to play so few minutes was his alone and did not come after conferring with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich …
Shares
Trading Cousins is the ultimate Kingstastic move – via csnbayarea.com
February 20 01:01 AM
Leave it to Sacramento to blow up All-Star Weekend (during the All-Star Game no less) and pull off an incredibly Kingsy move…
Shares
February 19 10:26 PM
Just off the radar a few miles away, and light years removed from the hustle and bustle of New Orleans on the opening weekend of Mardi Gras, Mississauga’s Rowan Barrett Jr. signalled again that he may not be that far from making his own all-star game debut in the not-so-distant future
Shares
NBA scouts assess Heat at All-Star break – via miamiherald.com
February 19 09:49 AM
Two scouts said a few of the Heat players are simply better than what people thought.
Shares
How Aaron Gordon’s drone dunk plans went awry – via si.com
February 19 12:26 PM
Aaron Gordon’s initial vision for his "Drone Dunk" was to merge basketball and tech in a new way—but then his biggest fear, the dunk’s timing spoiled
Comments