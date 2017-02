Former college superstar Jimmer Fredette scored 73 points in a double overtime loss in the Chinese League on Sunday. Per ESPN, it’s the fourth-best scoring mark in a game in CBA history.

Fredette’s 73-point effort pushed his season average to 37.3 ppg, which was not good enough to make him the scoring champion of the Chinese League. That honor goes to Errick McCollum, brother of Blazers guard CJ McCollum, who finished the regular season with an average of 37.5 ppg.