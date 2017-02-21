USA Today Sports

DeMarcus Cousins gets emotional discussing departure from Sacramento

Thanks to Sacramento reporter Carmichael Dave, we have footage from DeMarcus Cousins‘ little goodbye party following the announcement of his trade to New Orleans. The new Pelicans center had to choke away tears during a speech in which he (once again) expressed love for the city of Sacramento.

“Every soul in this city matters to me, everything’s the same, I’m just not a King in uniform anymore,” Cousins said. “Which is OK because the love is still there.”

