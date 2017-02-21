Trending stories: More DeMarcus Cousins trade talk, Boban Marjanovic, Jimmy Butler and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Kings just made one of the worst trades in NBA history – via sbnation.com
February 20 09:44 AM
The Kings tried to make the DeMarcus Cousins era work. Now, they have nothing to show for it.
Big questions, lots of answers before NBA trade deadline – via espn.com
February 20 09:07 PM
With one Boogie-sized swap in the books, Zach Lowe has the latest trade talk surrounding Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Blake Griffin, Lou Williams and more.
Boban still waiting to be unleashed in Detroit – via expressnews.com
February 20 11:53 AM
Surrounded by players and staffers from the Spurs, Marjanovic regaled his old friends with stories of his new life in the Midwest, including the gripping tale of how he got caught driving too fast through the ice and snow, but somehow convinced a policeman not to give him a ticket. […] they also were faced with reduced salary-cap flexibility, and could not afford to match the Pistons’ offer of $21 million over three years. [.. …
One reunion alley-oop in All-Star win can’t heal Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant split – via espn.com
February 19 11:34 PM
After a rough breakup, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were back on the court as West All-Star teammates, managing to find their old groove at least once in a win.
The Kings Got Fleeced In The Cousins Trade – via fivethirtyeight.com
February 20 12:07 PM
Word broke late Sunday night why DeMarcus Cousins played only two minutes in that evening’s All-Star game: He’d been traded. The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans agreed on a deal tha…
All-Star sketchbook: Davis, dunks and discarded drones – via espn.com
February 20 02:19 PM
The scene in New Orleans from start to Anthony Davis’ big finish through the eyes (and hands) of illustrator Mickey Duzyj.
The NBA All-Star Game showed that the league isn’t just a diversion anymore – via sbnation.com
February 20 12:39 PM
The league has advocated for social change, and that may be good for business, too.
Anthony Davis gave big thumbs-up to Boogie Cousins deal – via espn.com
February 20 12:11 PM
By pulling off a blockbuster trade to pair the league’s top big men together, the Pelicans have made themselves relevant.
NBA AM: Will Jimmy Butler Be Next? – via basketballinsiders.com
February 20 11:23 AM
The trade deadline is days away, and big names like DeMarcus Cousins and Jimmy Butler already are swirling.
The DeMarcus Cousins trade somehow got worse – via sbnation.com
February 21 07:43 AM
We have that and more in Tuesday’s NBA newsletter.
Lakers at All-Star break: What’s happened, what lies ahead? – via ocregister.com
February 20 08:39 PM
KEY MOMENT: When the Lakers hired Luke Walton as their head coach, which has created both a positive working environment and team structure. Walton and the Lakers would admit he’s a work in progress, like most first-year coaches. But with coaching influences tracing from Lute Olson (Arizona), Phil Jackson (Lakers) and Steve Kerr (Golden State), Walton has blended his basketball expertise and calm personality to help his young players develop better habits …
What DeMarcus Cousins trade means for Brook Lopez – via nypost.com
February 20 09:34 PM
With the Nets reportedly fielding calls and gauging interest in Brook Lopez as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches, what does Sunday’s DeMarcus Cousins deal do for Lopez’s value or Brooklyn’s odds…
Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Blake Griffin deal ‘extremely unlikely;’ team ‘zeroed in’ on Jimmy Butler, Paul George – via masslive.com
February 20 10:36 PM
ESPN’s Zach Lowe relayed a bunch of Boston Celtics trade rumor tidbits in his latest piece, which was published Monday night.
Stephon Marbury: Remade in China – ESPN Video – via espn.com
February 20 10:00 PM
How the former hoops star went from NBA outcast to international trailblazer
