Trending stories: More DeMarcus Cousins trade talk, Boban Marjanovic, Jimmy Butler and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 20 09:44 AM
The Kings tried to make the DeMarcus Cousins era work. Now, they have nothing to show for it.

February 20 09:07 PM
With one Boogie-sized swap in the books, Zach Lowe has the latest trade talk surrounding Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Blake Griffin, Lou Williams and more.

February 20 11:53 AM
Surrounded by players and staffers from the Spurs, Marjanovic regaled his old friends with stories of his new life in the Midwest, including the gripping tale of how he got caught driving too fast through the ice and snow, but somehow convinced a policeman not to give him a ticket. […] they also were faced with reduced salary-cap flexibility, and could not afford to match the Pistons’ offer of $21 million over three years. [.. …

February 19 11:34 PM
After a rough breakup, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were back on the court as West All-Star teammates, managing to find their old groove at least once in a win.

The Kings Got Fleeced In The Cousins Trade – via fivethirtyeight.com

February 20 12:07 PM
Word broke late Sunday night why DeMarcus Cousins played only two minutes in that evening’s All-Star game: He’d been traded. The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans agreed on a deal tha…

February 20 02:19 PM
The scene in New Orleans from start to Anthony Davis’ big finish through the eyes (and hands) of illustrator Mickey Duzyj.

February 20 12:39 PM
The league has advocated for social change, and that may be good for business, too.

February 20 12:11 PM
By pulling off a blockbuster trade to pair the league’s top big men together, the Pelicans have made themselves relevant.

NBA AM: Will Jimmy Butler Be Next? – via basketballinsiders.com

February 20 11:23 AM
The trade deadline is days away, and big names like DeMarcus Cousins and Jimmy Butler already are swirling.

February 21 07:43 AM
We have that and more in Tuesday’s NBA newsletter.

February 20 08:39 PM
KEY MOMENT: When the Lakers hired Luke Walton as their head coach, which has created both a positive working environment and team structure. Walton and the Lakers would admit he’s a work in progress, like most first-year coaches. But with coaching influences tracing from Lute Olson (Arizona), Phil Jackson (Lakers) and Steve Kerr (Golden State), Walton has blended his basketball expertise and calm personality to help his young players develop better habits …

February 20 09:34 PM
With the Nets reportedly fielding calls and gauging interest in Brook Lopez as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches, what does Sunday’s DeMarcus Cousins deal do for Lopez’s value or Brooklyn’s odds…

February 20 10:36 PM
ESPN’s Zach Lowe relayed a bunch of Boston Celtics trade rumor tidbits in his latest piece, which was published Monday night.

February 20 10:00 PM
How the former hoops star went from NBA outcast to international trailblazer

