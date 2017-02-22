NBA A to Z: Lakers blow it up

The tables are turned on USA TODAY’s Sam Amick. On this episode, he is the one aswering the questions instead of asking. USA TODAY’s NBA Editor Kevin Spain comes in to talk to Sam about the Los Angeles Lakers front office shake up.

They discuss how this went down, with Magic Johnson taking over as president of basketball operations and Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak being fired. Sam has interview Lakers owner and governor Jeanie Buss on several occasions and knew this kind of move was in the works. He discusses what went into the decision and who could possibly take over as general manager for Kupchak.

Then the guys talk about the DeMarcus Cousins trade that sent him from Sacramento to New Orleans. Sam lives in NoCal and is very familiar with the Kings franchise and has some good insight as to what the team was thinking on this move.

Later in the show, USA TODAY’s AJ Neuharth-Keusch talks to former NBA player Grant Hill about how the league is in the middle of a guard revolution and his disdain for players taking games off.