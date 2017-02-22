Trending stories: Magic Johnson, Jimmy Butler trade talk and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Magic Johnson Will Have a Damning Case Against Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak – via bleacherreport.com
February 20 12:04 PM
LOS ANGELES — Magic Johnson is about to see if Lakers executives Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak have any explanation for the mishaps that have driven the legendary Los Angeles Lakers to four of the worst seasons in franchise history…
Shares
Cousins, Davis must find balance in real time – via si.com
February 21 12:43 PM
Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are two of the NBA’s foremost talents. How they blend their skills and find balance will determine the Pelicans’ fu
Shares
Sources: Lakers trade Lou Williams to Rockets – via sports.yahoo.com
February 21 08:45 PM
Lou Williams averaged 18.6 points for the Lakers this season. Magic Johnson made his first move as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations, trading guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Vertical. Johnson was directly engaged with Rockets officials on
Shares
Should Celtics trade potential No. 1 pick for Jimmy Butler? – via insider.espn.com
February 21 11:44 AM
The Celtics can trade the Bulls the most valuable pick in the draft — with a twist. Kevin Pelton spells out Boston’s options in a Jimmy Butler trade.
Shares
Report: Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson kept in dark on Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins trade discussions – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 21 04:16 PM
Jim Buss reportedly relied on ‘vote’ of low-level basketball staffers when analyzing trade
Shares
This is how trades go down in the NBA – via hoopshype.com
February 21 06:57 PM
In today’s day and age, most NBA fans have executed a “trade” of some sort. Whether it’s in a fantasy league, video game or trade machine, modern fans can put their general-manager hat on and put t…
Shares
Larry Sanders in Cleveland for workout with Cavs – via fearthesword.com
February 22 07:43 AM
The former Bucks center hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season.
Shares
David Lee is back in business – via fansided.com
February 21 11:59 AM
The practical composure of the San Antonio Spurs locker room is momentarily disrupted by its latest addition, one you won’t find while perusing their ros…
Shares
NBA trade deadline: Team-by-team previews – via si.com
February 21 11:47 AM
What’s your NBA team doing ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline? We’ve got all of the latest rumors, reports and buzz.
Shares
Rockets add more firepower by trading for Lou Williams – via chron.com
February 21 08:20 PM
The Rockets reached agreement with the Lakers to acquire Williams in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick.
Shares
Lakers’ Magic Johnson to handle trade inquiries before Thursday’s NBA’s trade deadline – via ocregister.com
February 21 10:10 PM
Not only will Magic Johnson call the shots as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, he also will be in charge of how the Lakers handle the NBA trade deadline Thursday.
Shares
Trade grades: Who wins Lakers-Rockets deal? – via insider.espn.com
February 21 09:24 PM
How did the Lakers do in their first deal under Magic Johnson? Will Lou Williams help Houston compete in the West? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Shares
Lakers’ Magic Johnson plans to call shots, while pledging to ’empower’ next GM – via ocregister.com
February 21 08:33 PM
EL SEGUNDO – With Magic Johnson determined to run a fast break toward rebuilding his prized Lakers, he will face two questions that defined his Hall-of-Fame career.
Comments