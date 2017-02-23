Trending stories: Paul George, black executives, trades and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 22 01:16 PM
The Pacers also could use the market to find roster additions to help convince George to sign a long-term extension.

February 22 04:18 PM
Although the NBA vet made a solid choice, he could have given African American applicants a much-needed chance

February 22 11:40 PM
The Lakers have inquired about the availability of Pacers star Paul George, according to sources, as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird now find themselves competitors in dueling front offices.

February 22 08:21 PM
Ersan Ilyasova played 53 games for the 76ers. As Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox promised, the franchise has turned into a trade-deadline buyer. The Hawks agreed to trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire forward Ersan Ilyasova, league sources told The Vertical.

February 22 05:29 PM
Did the Wiz boost their bench with Bojan Bogdanovic? What did the Nets net? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

February 22 10:14 AM
What win-now move would boost the Rockets? What’s next for the Pelicans? Mavs are buyers or sellers? Our NBA Insiders answer 10 big questions for the five Southwest teams at the trade deadline.

February 22 11:51 PM
FEB 22, 2017 – Russell Westbrook will never admit the Thunder needs help.
On his first day back at Thunder practice Wednesday, the eve of the trade deadline, he gave the customary answers to questions about the biggest moving day in the NBA.
“My job is to come in and be a professional,” Westbrook said. “That’s what I do.
“The trade stuff is a part of the game. It’s a part of the NBA.”
What is Thursday’s 2 p.m …

February 07 12:55 PM
Chad Ford updates his NBA mock draft for 2017, with new teams for top prospects such as Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith and more.

February 22 11:05 AM
Welcome to Four-Point Play, our weekly NBA column that pieces together four statistical trends from around the league and lays out what they tell us about where a team has been or where it’s headin…

February 22 09:45 AM
The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.

February 22 02:26 PM
Ethan Strauss and his wife, Allie, try to improve All-Star weekend frivolities, wade through the drama around the events and define new names for nonsensical basketball terms.

February 22 02:02 PM
The Rockets have engaged the Cavaliers in talks about acquiring Iman Shumpert, but Houston does not want to include Patrick Beverley in the deal, sources told ESPN.

February 21 09:50 PM
Here comes Magic Johnson, the Hall of Fame guard with the 1,000-watt smile. Lakers VP Jeanie Buss celebrated her civil war win over her brother, Jim, by elevating Johnson, an adviser for all of three weeks, to president of basketball operations. Gone was general manager Mitch Kupchak, ousted from his

February 22 09:33 AM
New Orleans has to play significantly better in a short period of time to catch the Nuggets, even with DeMarcus Cousins.

