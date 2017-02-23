Trending stories: Paul George, black executives, trades and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Pacers assessing trade market for Paul George – via sports.yahoo.com
February 22 01:16 PM
The Pacers also could use the market to find roster additions to help convince George to sign a long-term extension.
Magic Johnson snubbed a lot of qualified black GM candidates by choosing Rob Pelinka – via theundefeated.com
February 22 04:18 PM
Although the NBA vet made a solid choice, he could have given African American applicants a much-needed chance
Sources: Lakers inquire about Pacers’ George – via espn.com
February 22 11:40 PM
The Lakers have inquired about the availability of Pacers star Paul George, according to sources, as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird now find themselves competitors in dueling front offices.
Sources: 76ers trade Ersan Ilyasova to Hawks – via sports.yahoo.com
February 22 08:21 PM
Ersan Ilyasova played 53 games for the 76ers. As Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox promised, the franchise has turned into a trade-deadline buyer. The Hawks agreed to trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire forward Ersan Ilyasova, league sources told The Vertical.
Trade grades: Who wins Nets-Wizards deal? – via insider.espn.com
February 22 05:29 PM
Did the Wiz boost their bench with Bojan Bogdanovic? What did the Nets net? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Trade talk: Best deals for Rockets, Mavs, Spurs, Grizz, Pelicans – via insider.espn.com
February 22 10:14 AM
What win-now move would boost the Rockets? What’s next for the Pelicans? Mavs are buyers or sellers? Our NBA Insiders answer 10 big questions for the five Southwest teams at the trade deadline.
Westbrook countdown starts at trade deadline – via newsok.com
February 22 11:51 PM
FEB 22, 2017 – Russell Westbrook will never admit the Thunder needs help.
On his first day back at Thunder practice Wednesday, the eve of the trade deadline, he gave the customary answers to questions about the biggest moving day in the NBA.
“My job is to come in and be a professional,” Westbrook said. “That’s what I do.
“The trade stuff is a part of the game. It’s a part of the NBA.”
What is Thursday’s 2 p.m …
Mock 3.0: Full first round for 2017 NBA draft – via insider.espn.com
February 07 12:55 PM
Chad Ford updates his NBA mock draft for 2017, with new teams for top prospects such as Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith and more.
DeMarcus Cousins Is Slow. The Pelicans Are Fast. Something’s Gotta Give. – via fivethirtyeight.com
February 22 11:05 AM
Welcome to Four-Point Play, our weekly NBA column that pieces together four statistical trends from around the league and lays out what they tell us about where a team has been or where it’s headin…
Trade guide: Aiming for the conference finals – via sports.yahoo.com
February 22 09:45 AM
The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.
Ethan and Allie on All-Star weekend – via espn.com
February 22 02:26 PM
Ethan Strauss and his wife, Allie, try to improve All-Star weekend frivolities, wade through the drama around the events and define new names for nonsensical basketball terms.
Sources: Rockets eye Shumpert; not for Beverley – via espn.com
February 22 02:02 PM
The Rockets have engaged the Cavaliers in talks about acquiring Iman Shumpert, but Houston does not want to include Patrick Beverley in the deal, sources told ESPN.
Why running the Lakers won’t be easy for Magic – via sports.yahoo.com
February 21 09:50 PM
Here comes Magic Johnson, the Hall of Fame guard with the 1,000-watt smile. Lakers VP Jeanie Buss celebrated her civil war win over her brother, Jim, by elevating Johnson, an adviser for all of three weeks, to president of basketball operations. Gone was general manager Mitch Kupchak, ousted from his
Let’s not pencil the Pelicans into the NBA Playoffs just yet – via sbnation.com
February 22 09:33 AM
New Orleans has to play significantly better in a short period of time to catch the Nuggets, even with DeMarcus Cousins.
