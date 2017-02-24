Trending stories: Trades, James Dolan and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Knicks’ James Dolan is NBA outsider for $300G donation to Trump – via nydailynews.com
February 23 03:23 PM
Supporting Donald Trump’s campaign has politically put James Dolan at odds with the NBA’s biggest figures.
Trade grades: Bulls or Thunder win Gibson, Payne deal? – via insider.espn.com
February 23 04:18 PM
Do Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott make OKC dangerous playoff contenders? Will Cameron Payne become the Bulls’ starting PG? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Nuggets GM on ‘mellow’ trade deadline – via sports.yahoo.com
February 23 06:02 PM
Tim Connelly joined “The Vertical NBA trade deadline show” to discuss Denver’s deal for Mason Plumlee and a quiet deadline day.
How the Rockets plan to win the West – via sports.yahoo.com
February 23 06:03 PM
From “The Vertical NBA trade deadline show”, Houston general manager Daryl Morey discusses the team’s moves around the deadline and what it means for their strategy approaching the playoffs.
Nets GM on ‘ebbs and flows’ of trade deadline – via sports.yahoo.com
February 23 06:05 PM
Sean Marks joined the “The Vertical NBA trade deadline show” to discuss Brooklyn’s moves around the trade deadline and what’s next for the Nets.
Why the Celtics stood pat, for now – via espn.com
February 23 05:44 PM
Zach Lowe looks at the dilemma Boston faced at the trade deadline, and what it says about the Celtics’ future.
This is how trades go down in the NBA – via hoopshype.com
February 21 06:57 PM
In today’s day and age, most NBA fans have executed a “trade” of some sort. Whether it’s in a fantasy league, video game or trade machine, modern fans can put their general-manager hat on and put t…
Why standing pat was the right move for Celtics – via sports.yahoo.com
February 23 09:13 PM
Boston’s trade-deadline day may have lacked sizzle, but the franchise kept its assets and remained in position to get a star.
No trade, but Spurs poised to add an All-Star – via expressnews.com
February 23 07:40 PM
Barring complications, Gasol is likely to return to the lineup Friday when the Spurs open their two-game residency at Staples Center with a contest against the Clippers. While other teams spent the hours leading to Thursday’s trade deadline wheeling and dealing, the Spurs opted to stand pat on the roster that thus far has produced the NBA’s second-best record (43-13) …
Trade Deadline Special Sauce Edition – via espn.com
February 23 06:06 PM
Kevin Arnovitz, Tom Haberstroh, Brian Windhorst and BIG Wos break down the trades, non-trades, rumors and more on Deadline Day.
Thunder: What Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott mean for OKC – via newsok.com
February 23 05:33 PM
FEB 23, 2017 – The Thunder has reportedly acquired forwards Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson and a 2018 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls as first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania. The full package headed to Chicago is Joffrey Lauvergne, Cameron Payne, Anthony Morrow and a second-round pick, per…
Newest Delaware 87er Nate Robinson Believes “The Old Nate Never Left” – NBA D-League – via dleague.nba.com
February 23 11:25 AM
Sir Isaac Newton once said, “If I have seen a little further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” As an 11-year NBA veteran, Nate Robinson has certainly seen further, but not by standing on the shoulders of giants. No, Robinson has never really been the standing around type. He would rather simply …
Trade grades: Who wins Rockets-Nets deal for McDaniels? – via insider.espn.com
February 23 02:59 PM
What are the Nets getting in K.J. McDaniels? Can Houston get another player with its new cap space? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
