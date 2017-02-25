Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
DeMarcus Cousins shares why the Sacramento Kings’ trade decision was so hurtful – via theundefeated.com
February 24 09:25 AM
The league firecracker opens up on the emotional aftermath and his plans to move forward with the New Orleans Pelicans
Kevin Arnovitz and Brian Windhorst, ESPN – via espn.com
February 24 01:04 PM
Zach talks to Kevin Arnovitz and Brian Windhorst of ESPN about the trade deadline.
Love: I’ll be ready for Cavaliers’ playoff run – via espn.com
February 24 03:08 PM
While Kevin Love described the arthroscopic surgery on his left knee as “very minor,” he would not come off the six-week timeline the Cavaliers have provided for his recovery.
Sources: Jarrett Jack to join Pelicans on 10-day deal – via sports.yahoo.com
February 24 11:14 AM
Jack, 33, hasn’t played an NBA game since tearing his ACL in January 2016 with the Brooklyn Nets.
Who wore it best? Looking at the NBA’s favorite jersey numbers – via newsok.com
February 24 04:45 PM
FEB 24, 2017 – One small bit of fun associated with the NBA’s annual trade deadline is jersey numbers. Each year, a segment of fans seem to be on the edge of their seats waiting to hear what numbers their favorite team’s new players will select. And reporters seem equally eager to share that news. Any idea…
No trade, but Spurs poised to add an All-Star – via expressnews.com
February 23 07:40 PM
Barring complications, Gasol is likely to return to the lineup Friday when the Spurs open their two-game residency at Staples Center with a contest against the Clippers. While other teams spent the hours leading to Thursday’s trade deadline wheeling and dealing, the Spurs opted to stand pat on the roster that thus far has produced the NBA’s second-best record (43-13) …
Atlanta Hawks suspend Dennis Schroder for one game – via ajc.com
February 24 01:03 PM
The Hawks suspended starting point guard Dennis Schroder for one game without play for failure to re…
Lou Williams’ debut with Rockets a hit in rout of Pelicans – via houstonchronicle.com
February 24 09:24 AM
While the New Orleans Pelicans trotted out their celebrated acquisition, DeMarcus Cousins, inspiring a rare sellout crowd ready to revel in the moment, the Rockets did what they always do, raining 3-pointers on the Pelicans’ Mardi Gras parade. With Williams quickly joining the customary 3-for-all, the Rockets bombed the new-look Pelicans 129-99 on Thursday night …
The day in deadline deals – via sports.yahoo.com
February 24 09:53 AM
The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines the roster and salary-cap implications from the trade-deadline deals.
February 25 01:47 AM
FEB 25, 2017 – Former Thunder guard Anthony Morrow didn’t want to offend anyone, but as it turns out, many Chicago Bulls fans are passionate about the No. 1.
February 25 12:28 AM
FEB 24, 2017 – In his first game back from the All-Star break, Russell Westbrook’s shot wasn’t there. The rest of his game was, however.
Westbrook knew it. With the Thunder ahead by 16 on the Lakers, he peered over the scorer’s table during a stoppage, saw his 2-of-12 shooting percentage, looked back up, and held his nose.
Westbrook still recorded his league-leading 28th triple-double of the season, his passing far from foul in Oklahoma City’s 110-93 victory at Chesapeake Energy Arena …
Can the Celtics compete with the best in the East? – via espn.com
February 24 11:52 PM
Following Friday’s loss, the Celtics are a combined 2-7 against Cleveland, Toronto and Washington.
February 24 11:02 PM
