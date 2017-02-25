Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and more

Who wore it best? Looking at the NBA’s favorite jersey numbers – via newsok.com February 24 04:45 PM FEB 24, 2017 – One small bit of fun associated with the NBA’s annual trade deadline is jersey numbers. Each year, a segment of fans seem to be on the edge of their seats waiting to hear what numbers their favorite team’s new players will select. And reporters seem equally eager to share that news. Any idea… Shares

No trade, but Spurs poised to add an All-Star – via expressnews.com February 23 07:40 PM Barring complications, Gasol is likely to return to the lineup Friday when the Spurs open their two-game residency at Staples Center with a contest against the Clippers. While other teams spent the hours leading to Thursday's trade deadline wheeling and dealing, the Spurs opted to stand pat on the roster that thus far has produced the NBA's second-best record (43-13) …

Lou Williams' debut with Rockets a hit in rout of Pelicans – via houstonchronicle.com February 24 09:24 AM While the New Orleans Pelicans trotted out their celebrated acquisition, DeMarcus Cousins, inspiring a rare sellout crowd ready to revel in the moment, the Rockets did what they always do, raining 3-pointers on the Pelicans' Mardi Gras parade. With Williams quickly joining the customary 3-for-all, the Rockets bombed the new-look Pelicans 129-99 on Thursday night …

The day in deadline deals – via sports.yahoo.com February 24 09:53 AM The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines the roster and salary-cap implications from the trade-deadline deals.