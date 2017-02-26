USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Warriors locker room, Vlade Divac explains himself, Dirk Nowitzki tweets and more

Trending stories: Warriors locker room, Vlade Divac explains himself, Dirk Nowitzki tweets and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Warriors locker room, Vlade Divac explains himself, Dirk Nowitzki tweets and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 26 02:20 AM
OAKLAND–Draymond Green is one of the most interesting and talkative guys on earth, as you all know, and he was plenty chatty after tonight’s sloppy victory over Brooklyn. Chatty, but ju…

Shares

February 25 05:30 PM
Three-time All-Star Deron Williams plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, league sources told The Vertical.

Shares

February 25 05:57 PM
This is weird.

Shares

February 25 09:39 PM
Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac discussed trading DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for rookie Buddy Hield, the Pelicans’ first- and second-round draft choices in 2017, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.

Shares

February 25 12:48 PM
Is Ben Simmons now the NBA’s top rookie for next season? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton debate the top draft prospects and the next rookie class.

Shares

February 24 01:04 PM
Zach talks to Kevin Arnovitz and Brian Windhorst of ESPN about the trade deadline.

Shares

February 26 12:31 AM
Poor D-Wade. He was so close.

Shares

February 26 01:31 AM
OAKLAND — Briante Weber finished up the Warriors’ Saturday night game against the Nets and was then informed of his release. The Warriors are going elsewhere with that 15th roster spot.…

Shares

February 25 10:02 PM
Raptors all-star finds refuge on court after death of close relative.

Shares

February 25 09:07 PM
Tyreke Evans discusses whether the Kings’ performance had more to do with them or the Hornets’ defense.

Shares

February 25 09:22 PM
The Hawks are reeling.
At the wrong time.

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home