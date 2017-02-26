Trending stories: Warriors locker room, Vlade Divac explains himself, Dirk Nowitzki tweets and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
A very odd post-game atmosphere in the Warriors locker room, a few guesses at why – via mercurynews.com
February 26 02:20 AM
OAKLAND–Draymond Green is one of the most interesting and talkative guys on earth, as you all know, and he was plenty chatty after tonight’s sloppy victory over Brooklyn. Chatty, but ju…
Sources: Deron Williams to sign with Cavs on Monday – via sports.yahoo.com
February 25 05:30 PM
Three-time All-Star Deron Williams plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, league sources told The Vertical.
Bleacher Report deletes a tweet about Dirk after Mark Cuban loses his mind over it – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 25 05:57 PM
This is weird.
Divac on trade: ‘It was time to start over’ – via sacbee.com
February 25 09:39 PM
Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac discussed trading DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for rookie Buddy Hield, the Pelicans’ first- and second-round draft choices in 2017, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.
Simmons, Ball or Fultz for 2018’s best rookie? – via insider.espn.com
February 25 12:48 PM
Is Ben Simmons now the NBA’s top rookie for next season? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton debate the top draft prospects and the next rookie class.
Kevin Arnovitz and Brian Windhorst, ESPN – via espn.com
February 24 01:04 PM
Zach talks to Kevin Arnovitz and Brian Windhorst of ESPN about the trade deadline.
Dwyane Wade hilariously reacts after teammate ruins his perfect triple-double opportunity – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 26 12:31 AM
Poor D-Wade. He was so close.
Warriors expected to sign Jose Calderon following Briante Weber’s release – via mercurynews.com
February 26 01:31 AM
OAKLAND — Briante Weber finished up the Warriors’ Saturday night game against the Nets and was then informed of his release. The Warriors are going elsewhere with that 15th roster spot.…
DeRozan digs deep after tragedy hits close to home – via thestar.com
February 25 10:02 PM
Raptors all-star finds refuge on court after death of close relative.
Evans addresses challenges Kings face in new-look offense – via csnbayarea.com
February 25 09:07 PM
Tyreke Evans discusses whether the Kings’ performance had more to do with them or the Hornets’ defense.
Doc Rivers on DeMarcus Cousins: “I’m 55. It’s tough for me to call a grown man ‘Boogie’” – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 25 09:33 PM
Um…
Hawks embarrassed again in loss to lowly Magic – via ajc.com
February 25 09:22 PM
The Hawks are reeling.
At the wrong time.
