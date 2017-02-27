Trending stories: The Shaq-JaVale beef, Jrue Holiday, Spurs and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs keep good times rolling, steamroll Lakers – via expressnews.com
February 26 08:20 PM
Two days after earning a gritty eight-point victory over the Clippers, the Spurs crushed the Lakers behind 25 points from Kawhi Leonard and another muscular game from their suddenly imposing frontcourt. “It was a good trip to test yourself and come together and build on some stuff,” said center Pau Gasol, who produced 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench in his second game back from a hand injury …
Too many bigs a pleasant problem for Spurs – via expressnews.com
February 26 02:59 PM
LOS ANGELES — With 5:17 remaining in the first quarter Friday against the L.A. Clippers, Spurs center Pau Gasol checked into his first game in more than a month. Eighty seconds later, he attempted his first shot, a turnaround jumper that fell short. The 36-year-old cleared whatever bar he had in mind, with 17 points and 11 rebounds contributing to one of the best Spurs wins of the season. [.. …
Here’s Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the allure of big market teams. He believes the NBA is more successful as a whole when teams in large markets are winning: – via espn.com
February 26 02:59 PM
Farewell tour or not, Manu still making waves – via expressnews.com
February 26 12:14 PM
LOS ANGELES — Three blocks from the Spurs’ preferred Southern California downtown hotel, commuters now can board a light-rail train that travels 15 miles west and drops them off near Santa Monica pier. When someone mentioned that the Spurs won’t visit the Clippers or Lakers again this season and this might be his last chance, Ginobili smiled and insisted he fully expects to return …
February 27 12:41 AM
Even while Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins took turns carrying the team on Sunday, the Pels need Jrue Holiday to emerge as their third playmaker.
Shaq drops his Twitter feud with JaVale McGee on orders from the top – via theundefeated.com
February 26 08:59 PM
Before he could tweet JaVale McGee again or say something on TV past the point of no return – something that might begin, “Yo mama” – Shaquille O’Neal received a telephone call from straight up the…
Sources: Bogut seeks 76ers exit to join Cavs – via espn.com
February 26 11:33 PM
Andrew Bogut — recently traded from the Dallas Mavericks — is negotiating his release from the Philadelphia 76ers and seeks to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN’s Marc Stein.
VIDEO: Justin Anderson One-On-One with Michael Scotto – via basketballinsiders.com
February 26 04:19 PM
Senior NBA Writer Michael Scotto talks with new 76ers Justin Anderson about being traded, fitting in with his new team and his new opportunity.
Bleacher Report caves in to Mark Cuban, a bad sign for sports media – via profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
February 26 09:32 AM
When the NFL banned Barstool Sports from covering Super Bowl week events, PFT made an issue of it because we think independent media should be able to cover the sport without constraints from the league. Now the NBA has provided an example of what can happen when a sports league gets too heavy-handed with the…
The NBA trade deadline was defined by unintended consequences – via sbnation.com
February 26 09:43 AM
How did the new NBA labor deal affect which deals were made (and nearly made) at the deadline?
February 26 10:09 AM
FEB 26, 2017 – Doug McDermott forgot his headphones.
They’re in a junk drawer back in Chicago, casualties of a mad dash to pack pieces of a life for an unplanned move.
On Thursday, in the hours after McDermott learned the Bulls were trading him – along with teammate Taj Gibson – to the Thunder, he and his brother Nick stuffed belongings into trash bags. Clothes made the cut, as did some postgame recovery equipment.
Personal items mostly stayed put. Books were left behind, even in mid-read …
February 26 02:14 AM
Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins will be a great duo someday, but the Pelicans need them to figure out how to play together quickly to make a push.
