Trending stories: The Shaq-JaVale beef, Jrue Holiday, Spurs and more

Spurs keep good times rolling, steamroll Lakers – via expressnews.com February 26 08:20 PM Two days after earning a gritty eight-point victory over the Clippers, the Spurs crushed the Lakers behind 25 points from Kawhi Leonard and another muscular game from their suddenly imposing frontcourt. “It was a good trip to test yourself and come together and build on some stuff,” said center Pau Gasol, who produced 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench in his second game back from a hand injury … Shares

Too many bigs a pleasant problem for Spurs – via expressnews.com February 26 02:59 PM LOS ANGELES — With 5:17 remaining in the first quarter Friday against the L.A. Clippers, Spurs center Pau Gasol checked into his first game in more than a month. Eighty seconds later, he attempted his first shot, a turnaround jumper that fell short. The 36-year-old cleared whatever bar he had in mind, with 17 points and 11 rebounds contributing to one of the best Spurs wins of the season. [.. … Shares

Farewell tour or not, Manu still making waves – via expressnews.com February 26 12:14 PM LOS ANGELES — Three blocks from the Spurs’ preferred Southern California downtown hotel, commuters now can board a light-rail train that travels 15 miles west and drops them off near Santa Monica pier. When someone mentioned that the Spurs won’t visit the Clippers or Lakers again this season and this might be his last chance, Ginobili smiled and insisted he fully expects to return … Shares

Sources: Bogut seeks 76ers exit to join Cavs – via espn.com February 26 11:33 PM Andrew Bogut — recently traded from the Dallas Mavericks — is negotiating his release from the Philadelphia 76ers and seeks to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN’s Marc Stein. Shares

VIDEO: Justin Anderson One-On-One with Michael Scotto – via basketballinsiders.com February 26 04:19 PM Senior NBA Writer Michael Scotto talks with new 76ers Justin Anderson about being traded, fitting in with his new team and his new opportunity. Shares

Bleacher Report caves in to Mark Cuban, a bad sign for sports media – via profootballtalk.nbcsports.com February 26 09:32 AM When the NFL banned Barstool Sports from covering Super Bowl week events, PFT made an issue of it because we think independent media should be able to cover the sport without constraints from the league. Now the NBA has provided an example of what can happen when a sports league gets too heavy-handed with the… Shares

The NBA trade deadline was defined by unintended consequences – via sbnation.com February 26 09:43 AM How did the new NBA labor deal affect which deals were made (and nearly made) at the deadline? Shares

OKC Thunder: For new Thunder players, adjustment is more than on-court – via newsok.com February 26 10:09 AM FEB 26, 2017 – Doug McDermott forgot his headphones.

They’re in a junk drawer back in Chicago, casualties of a mad dash to pack pieces of a life for an unplanned move.

On Thursday, in the hours after McDermott learned the Bulls were trading him – along with teammate Taj Gibson – to the Thunder, he and his brother Nick stuffed belongings into trash bags. Clothes made the cut, as did some postgame recovery equipment.

Personal items mostly stayed put. Books were left behind, even in mid-read … Shares