Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard, Khris Middleton, Chris Bosh and more

On Kobe's old stage, Kawhi shines – via expressnews.com February 26 10:57 PM LOS ANGELES — Just like in the old days, they darken the crowd and crank up the high-priced incandescent lighting over the court for Lakers games at Staples Center. The goal is to make the arena feel like a theater, with every detail of the show in stunning clarity, and it works. In the building's heyday, its biggest action star was known for a repertoire of quick, decisive, often otherworldly movements that would make the unseen thousands in the shadows gasp in astonishment. [.. …

Taj Gibson will wait and see, but 'would hope' to stay in OKC – via newsok.com February 27 08:02 PM FEB 27, 2017 – Taj Gibson still is living in a hotel room, barely four days removed from his trade to the Thunder from the Chicago Bulls. On Tuesday he'll play just his third game in an Oklahoma City uniform. The present is packed, so the power forward hasn't looked too far into the future. That doesn't mean…

Spurs notebook: Though Bogut appears Cleveland-bound, Spurs to keep eye on buyout market – via expressnews.com February 27 11:02 AM Coach Gregg Popovich said Sunday the Spurs will continue to monitor the emerging buyout market for veteran players who might shake loose. "We all pay attention to it, I'll say that," Popovich said before the Spurs' 119-98 win over the Lakers. According to multiple reports, however, Bogut is expected to sign with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers …

Strong February has the Cavs feeling fine about the future – via espn.com February 28 12:42 AM The Cavs are ending February on a high note. And things are looking up even more moving forward, with the roster adding reinforcements.

D-Will finds champion Cavaliers 'best fit for me' – via espn.com February 27 09:01 PM Point guard Deron Williams signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving the NBA champions another playmaker to help them defend their title.