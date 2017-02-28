Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard, Khris Middleton, Chris Bosh and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
On Kobe’s old stage, Kawhi shines – via expressnews.com
February 26 10:57 PM
LOS ANGELES — Just like in the old days, they darken the crowd and crank up the high-priced incandescent lighting over the court for Lakers games at Staples Center. The goal is to make the arena feel like a theater, with every detail of the show in stunning clarity, and it works. In the building’s heyday, its biggest action star was known for a repertoire of quick, decisive, often otherworldly movements that would make the unseen thousands in the shadows gasp in astonishment. [.. …
Taj Gibson will wait and see, but ‘would hope’ to stay in OKC – via newsok.com
February 27 08:02 PM
FEB 27, 2017 – Taj Gibson still is living in a hotel room, barely four days removed from his trade to the Thunder from the Chicago Bulls. On Tuesday he’ll play just his third game in an Oklahoma City uniform. The present is packed, so the power forward hasn’t looked too far into the future. That doesn’t mean…
Khris Middleton: ‘Nothing can stop me’ – via si.com
February 27 12:04 PM
Bucks sharpshooter Khris Middleton was headed in the right direction before a hamstring injury changed the course of his career.
Andrew Bogut finalizes buyout with Philadelphia 76ers, could join contender – via usatoday.com
February 27 06:02 PM
Bogut, who was traded by the Mavericks, officially reached a buyout on Monday.
Ball Is Life: Inside The Obsessive World Of A Basketball News Ace – via vocativ.com
February 27 02:07 PM
Meet David Pick, international basketball’s top information merchant and someone who definitely works harder than you
Westbrook better off without Durant? – ESPN Video – via espn.com
February 27 04:49 PM
Rachel Nichols reflects on Russell Westbrook’s fourth 40-point triple-double of the season. If anything, Russell Westbrook’s numbers prove he’s having his best season yet… without Kevin Durant.
Spurs notebook: Though Bogut appears Cleveland-bound, Spurs to keep eye on buyout market – via expressnews.com
February 27 11:02 AM
Coach Gregg Popovich said Sunday the Spurs will continue to monitor the emerging buyout market for veteran players who might shake loose. “We all pay attention to it, I’ll say that,” Popovich said before the Spurs’ 119-98 win over the Lakers. According to multiple reports, however, Bogut is expected to sign with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers …
Bosh says health is fine and he’s “staying ready” for possible comeback – via miamiherald.com
February 28 01:35 AM
Chris Bosh said late Monday night on TNT that his health is “great.”
Strong February has the Cavs feeling fine about the future – via espn.com
February 28 12:42 AM
The Cavs are ending February on a high note. And things are looking up even more moving forward, with the roster adding reinforcements.
D-Will finds champion Cavaliers ‘best fit for me’ – via espn.com
February 27 09:01 PM
Point guard Deron Williams signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving the NBA champions another playmaker to help them defend their title.
Stephen Curry unusually inaccurate but Warriors still cruise – via espn.com
February 27 09:58 PM
The Warriors’ depth showed as Stephen Curry tied an all-time marksmanship low by missing all 11 shots from 3-point range in a win at Philadelphia.
