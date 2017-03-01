Trending stories: James Harden, Dewayne Dedmon, Andrew Bogut and more

Once an NBA castoff, Dedmon emerges as Spurs’ unlikely starting center – via expressnews.com February 28 06:15 PM On July 14 of last year, the Spurs signed a free agent center named Dewayne Dedmon to a two-year contract worth not quite $6 million. A journeyman in search of his fourth team in four seasons after the Magic let him walk, Dedmon joined the Spurs simply looking for his niche. When the Spurs return to the AT&T; Center to face Indiana on Wednesday, the 15th annual rodeo trip in the rearview mirror, Dedmon is likely to be in the starting lineup for the 12th consecutive game … Shares

Rodeo Trip Rewind: The Good, the Rad and the Ugly – via expressnews.com February 28 08:56 AM […] here is a look back at the rodeo trip that was — the good, the rad and the ugly: Coming off the bench, Gasol performed well in his return, combining for 32 points and 18 rebounds in victories over the Clippers and Lakers. Dedmon took over as the Spurs' starting center just before the opening of the rodeo trip, for a Jan. 31 victory over Oklahoma City. […] the Spurs are 10-2. Dedmon was a low-key star on the rodeo trip, averaging 7.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1 …

The Best…and Worst of February! – via espn.com February 28 07:43 PM Some of the most memorable clips on the TrueHoop Podcast from February 2017.

Warriors' Durant out with hyperextended knee – via espn.com February 28 07:56 PM Warriors star Kevin Durant suffered a hyperextended left knee in the first quarter of Tuesday night's game and will not return, the team announced.

Celtics lose Andrew Bogut to Cavs; no 'Plan B' yet – via bostonherald.com February 28 08:52 PM Andrew Bogut, not only looking for a larger than peripheral role but also the greatest chance at a return to the NBA Finals, turned down a pitch from the Celtics Tuesday night after agreeing to terms with Cleveland.

Trail Blazers' Evan Turner to get cast removed from fractured right hand – via oregonlive.com February 28 06:19 PM Turner said he hopes to return to the court in "a week or so" following the removal of his cast, but that he would have a clearer timeline after doctors evaluate him on Friday in Portland.

James Harden's signature shoe a reflection of his own style – via sports.yahoo.com February 28 05:14 PM James Harden has always had his own style. After James Harden signed his 13-year endorsement deal with adidas at the start of the 2015 NBA season – making him their highest-paid athlete in the sport – the ball got rolling on creating his signature series of sneakers and apparel. With Harden's off-the-court