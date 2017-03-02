NBA A to Z: David Thorpe joins the podcast

On this week’s NBA A to Z podcast, Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt go around the league with David Thorpe, an ESPN analyst, longtime coach to NBA players and author of the new book, “Basketball is Jazz: Stories and lessons from a basketball lifer.”

From his view on the recent DeMarcus Cousins trade to New Orleans and whether it will work to his opinion of the Eastern Conference and whether the Cavs can defend their title, he shares his unique perspective on all things NBA while sharing a few stories along the way.