Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Terrence Ross, Pau Gasol and more

Woj Report: Joel Embiid’s extension dilemma – via sports.yahoo.com
March 01 07:04 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks at how the talented but often-injured Joel Embiid may handle his upcoming contract situation.
Could the Celtics take down the Cavaliers? Scouts weigh in – via espn.com
March 01 09:38 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had little trouble dispensing with the Celtics lately. What might it take for Boston to get over the hump against the two-time defending Eastern Conference champs?
Latest twist in Mike D’Antoni’s offense: taking pick out of pick-and-roll – via houstonchronicle.com
March 01 02:43 PM
LOS ANGELES – As DeMarcus Cousins picked up Ryan Anderson, pitting the burly center on the Rockets’ marksman, Anderson looked to the backcourt to where James Harden was bringing the ball up and had noticed the same thing. Harden took the ball to the middle of the floor and Anderson quickly moved in to set a screen. The Rockets run more pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops than any NBA team …
Why Joel Embiid shouldn’t win Rookie of the Year, heartbreaking as that is – via ftw.usatoday.com
March 01 07:08 PM
We want Joel Embiid to win everything.
How Phil Jackson meddled his way to triangle triumph – via nypost.com
March 01 01:00 PM
ORLANDO – Jeff Hornacek acknowledged Knicks president Phil Jackson has influenced him into using more triangle offense – especially to enhance their defensive posture. And Jackson has a supporter i…
Thank You, Toronto – via theplayerstribune.com
March 01 11:56 AM
Spurs’ Gasol enjoying best season as long-distance shooter – via expressnews.com
February 28 08:49 PM
Spurs’ Gasol enjoying best season as long-distance shooter After going 5 for 5 from downtown over his last two games, the Spurs center has hit a career-high 25 long-distance shots on 48 attempts for a career-best 52.1 percent. “I was a post-up player,” Gasol said, referring to his style as a rookie in 2001-02. […] the six-time All-Star said he had more freedom to test his range during summer stints with the Spanish national team …
LeBron stumbles by Belichick sitting courtside – via espn.com
March 02 12:35 AM
Bill Belichick got quite the closeup with LeBron James after the Cavaliers star stumbled onto the Patriots coach sitting courtside of the Cavs’ game in Boston Wednesday night.
Heat recovers nicely from loss in Dallas with blowout of 76ers – via miamiherald.com
March 01 10:03 PM
Tyler Johnson led six double-figure scorers in Miami’s biggest blowout of the season
Leonard’s game-winner lifts Spurs on a ragged night back at home – via expressnews.com
March 02 01:23 AM
Kawhi Leonard’s jumper on Paul George with 2.4 seconds to go delivered the Spurs a 100-99 victory over Indiana
11 former NBA players you didn’t realize were college head coaches – via foxsports.com
March 01 09:43 AM
A bunch of familiar faces, but in very unfamiliar roles.
March 02 12:15 AM
Matt Barnes wasn’t planning on being a Warrior this season. But when the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans for three players, someone had to go, and Barnes figured it might be him. He’s signing with the Warriors this week after they lost Kevin Durant indefinitely because of a knee injury.
