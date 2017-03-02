Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Terrence Ross, Pau Gasol and more

Latest twist in Mike D’Antoni’s offense: taking pick out of pick-and-roll – via houstonchronicle.com March 01 02:43 PM LOS ANGELES – As DeMarcus Cousins picked up Ryan Anderson, pitting the burly center on the Rockets’ marksman, Anderson looked to the backcourt to where James Harden was bringing the ball up and had noticed the same thing. Harden took the ball to the middle of the floor and Anderson quickly moved in to set a screen. The Rockets run more pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops than any NBA team … Shares

How Phil Jackson meddled his way to triangle triumph – via nypost.com March 01 01:00 PM ORLANDO – Jeff Hornacek acknowledged Knicks president Phil Jackson has influenced him into using more triangle offense – especially to enhance their defensive posture. And Jackson has a supporter i… Shares

Spurs’ Gasol enjoying best season as long-distance shooter – via expressnews.com February 28 08:49 PM Spurs’ Gasol enjoying best season as long-distance shooter After going 5 for 5 from downtown over his last two games, the Spurs center has hit a career-high 25 long-distance shots on 48 attempts for a career-best 52.1 percent. “I was a post-up player,” Gasol said, referring to his style as a rookie in 2001-02. […] the six-time All-Star said he had more freedom to test his range during summer stints with the Spanish national team … Shares

LeBron stumbles by Belichick sitting courtside – via espn.com March 02 12:35 AM Bill Belichick got quite the closeup with LeBron James after the Cavaliers star stumbled onto the Patriots coach sitting courtside of the Cavs’ game in Boston Wednesday night. Shares