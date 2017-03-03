Trending stories: Markelle Fultz, Steven Adams, Brandon Jennings and more

March 02 01:00 PM

Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.com and Josh Newman of Asbury Park Press talk with Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. They talk with Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com about Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fults, Henry Giles and more.

They then break down it being March and conference tournaments are approaching. Who’s on the bubble that we need to keep an eye on?