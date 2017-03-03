Trending stories: Markelle Fultz, Steven Adams, Brandon Jennings and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The invisible superpowers of Steven Adams – via si.com
Nerlens Noel has a do-over, will start Friday for the Mavs against the Grizzlies – via star-telegram.com
Brandon Jennings used to irk the Wizards. Now he’s one of them. – via washingtonpost.com
NBA unveils new initiatives to improve officiating – via usatoday.com
NBA to use virtual reality to train referees – via nba.nbcsports.com
Knicks want Derrick Rose to be less predictable and shoot 3s – via nypost.com
Suns’ Derrick Jones oozes potential – via fansided.com
The Brothers Johnson: Heat’s potent bench scoring duo shares real friendship – via miamiherald.com
If Markelle Fultz is one and done, what a long, eventful ‘one’ it was – via washingtonpost.com
An Interview With Notre Dame HC Mike Brey, NBA Draft Prospect Update and March Madness Begins – The 4 Quarters Podcast – via vsporto.com
Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.com and Josh Newman of Asbury Park Press talk with Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. They talk with Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com about Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fults, Henry Giles and more.
They then break down it being March and conference tournaments are approaching. Who’s on the bubble that we need to keep an eye on?
