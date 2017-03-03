USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Markelle Fultz, Steven Adams, Brandon Jennings and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 02 12:28 PM
Steven Adams is hard to miss on the court, but he’s also tough to adequately appreciate. The Thunder big man has morphed into a perfect complement to

March 02 09:00 PM
Nerlens Noel did not start Wednesday against Atlanta because he was 10 minutes late for the team’s charter flight

March 02 01:52 PM
The Wizards want to win now, and will let bygones be bygones with their new backup point guard.

March 02 08:30 AM
The NBA is unrolling several new initiatives aimed at improving referee performance.

March 02 12:45 PM
League announces multi-point plan to improve officiating

March 02 04:56 PM
PHILADELPHIA – Derrick Rose said it with a straight face. His rarely used 3-point shot will be raring to go soon – in the postseason. Rose, who bedeviled the Magic on Wednesday with his explosions …

March 03 12:13 AM
MAR 2, 2017 – Buzzer-beater of the season?

March 01 09:01 AM
Upside and potential are ideals which see NBA general managers fired often. Drafting young men who are age 19-22 is a tricky proposition, because while the…

March 02 10:48 PM
After Houston’s Lou Williams and Eric Gordon (35.6 combined points per game) and Denver’s Wilson Chandler and Will Barton (29.5 points per game), there isn’t another bench duo in the league more potent than the Heat’s Johnson and Johnson (26.1 points per game).

March 02 03:23 PM
The freshman’s move from Washington the metropolitan area to Washington the university could presage a jump to the top of the NBA draft board this spring.

March 02 01:00 PM

Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.com and Josh Newman of Asbury Park Press talk with Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. They talk with Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com about Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fults, Henry Giles and more.

They then break down it being March and conference tournaments are approaching. Who’s on the bubble that we need to keep an eye on?

March 02 08:32 PM
In April 2015 the Knicks were in …

