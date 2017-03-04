Trending stories: Buss family, Jaylen Brown, All-Star changes and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
New predictions: W-L record for every NBA team – via insider.espn.com
March 03 09:55 AM
Who makes the playoffs, and what will the matchups be? How will the 2017 draft lottery race finish? Here are our updated projections for all 30 teams after the latest moves and injuries.
Shares
March 03 04:43 PM
Jeanie Buss has thwarted an effort by her brothers, Jim and Johnny, to oust her as the Lakers president and controlling owner.
Shares
MVP? LeBron’s value on full display – via espn.com
March 03 11:15 AM
The MVP race has mostly been a two-man battle, but the Cavs think it’s time to add LeBron James’ name as a third-party candidate.
Shares
Combustible Cousins has a fan in Spurs’ Popovich – via expressnews.com
March 02 02:11 PM
NEW ORLEANS — DeMarcus Cousins has a well-earned reputation as the most volatile player in the NBA, but that doesn’t matter to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. The deal, engineered by Pelicans general manager and former Spurs director of pro player personnel Dell Demps, has been heralded as a game-changer for New Orleans …
Shares
Facts of Lakers friction keeping things surreal – via espn.com
March 04 03:02 AM
A whipping from rival Boston was little more than a sideshow Friday for a Lakers franchise that’s as deep in drama off court as woeful results on it.
Shares
Jaylen Brown discusses his crazy alley-oop vs Lakers – via csnne.com
March 04 01:17 AM
Jaylen Brown talks with Kyle Draper about the Celtics blowout win over the Lakers and also his highlights alley-oop.
Shares
March 04 01:03 AM
The addition of Andrew Bogut meant someone on the Cavs had to go. This time, it was Jordan McRae, who survived the trade deadline ordeal last year.
Shares
Cavaliers set NBA single game mark with 25 3s – via espn.com
March 04 12:23 AM
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only team to have made 25 3-pointers in a game in the 3-point era is the Cavs — twice in the last 10 months and both times against Hawks.
Shares
The Nets still haven’t won two straight games this season – via netsdaily.com
March 03 11:28 PM
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Utah Jazz, 112-95
Shares
Watch every 3-pointer from the Cavaliers’ single-game NBA record (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 03 11:03 PM
The record came during a 135-130 victory over the Atlanta Hawks with Cleveland shooting an incredible 54.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Shares
Silver: Changes coming to All-Star Game – via espn.com
March 03 10:31 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he and NBPA president Chris Paul have shared ideas for freshening up the All-Star Game, like having team captains select starters or instituting a 4-point shot.
Shares
Billy Donovan on why Domantas Sabonis remains an OKC starter – via newsok.com
March 03 09:04 PM
MAR 3, 2017 – Domantas Sabonis will start on Friday when the Thunder plays the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena, the same as he’s done the 61 games before. Even as Sabonis slumps, Billy Donovan has his reasons why.
Shares
Carmelo Anthony doesn’t want to hear about tanking – via nydailynews.com
March 03 01:51 PM
Carmelo Anthony is longing for the playoffs.
Comments