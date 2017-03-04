Trending stories: Buss family, Jaylen Brown, All-Star changes and more

MVP? LeBron’s value on full display – via espn.com March 03 11:15 AM The MVP race has mostly been a two-man battle, but the Cavs think it’s time to add LeBron James’ name as a third-party candidate. Shares

Combustible Cousins has a fan in Spurs' Popovich – via expressnews.com March 02 02:11 PM NEW ORLEANS — DeMarcus Cousins has a well-earned reputation as the most volatile player in the NBA, but that doesn't matter to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. The deal, engineered by Pelicans general manager and former Spurs director of pro player personnel Dell Demps, has been heralded as a game-changer for New Orleans …

Facts of Lakers friction keeping things surreal – via espn.com March 04 03:02 AM A whipping from rival Boston was little more than a sideshow Friday for a Lakers franchise that's as deep in drama off court as woeful results on it.

Jaylen Brown discusses his crazy alley-oop vs Lakers – via csnne.com March 04 01:17 AM Jaylen Brown talks with Kyle Draper about the Celtics blowout win over the Lakers and also his highlights alley-oop.

Jordan McRae, the Cavs and the sometimes cruel business of basketball – via espn.com March 04 01:03 AM The addition of Andrew Bogut meant someone on the Cavs had to go. This time, it was Jordan McRae, who survived the trade deadline ordeal last year.

Cavaliers set NBA single game mark with 25 3s – via espn.com March 04 12:23 AM According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only team to have made 25 3-pointers in a game in the 3-point era is the Cavs — twice in the last 10 months and both times against Hawks.

Silver: Changes coming to All-Star Game – via espn.com March 03 10:31 PM NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he and NBPA president Chris Paul have shared ideas for freshening up the All-Star Game, like having team captains select starters or instituting a 4-point shot.