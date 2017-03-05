USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Luol Deng, Jeanie Buss, Isaiah Thomas and more

Trending stories: Luol Deng, Jeanie Buss, Isaiah Thomas and more

Trending stories: Luol Deng, Jeanie Buss, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 04 06:53 PM
Now, officially at last, a real Laker Family Feud!Not that Laker fans should be overly alarmed at the news that Jeanie Buss had to go to court to try to block her brothers, Jim and John, from trying to oust her as head of the franchise.N

March 04 03:02 AM
A whipping from rival Boston was little more than a sideshow Friday for a Lakers franchise that’s as deep in drama off court as woeful results on it.

March 04 10:14 AM
Boston’s point man posted a player efficiency rating (PER) of 31.1 in the season’s middle third, which was tops in the East in that span.

March 05 12:44 AM
Gary Gerould, who has broadcast Kings games since the team moved to Sacramento in 1985, will call his 2,500th game Sunday against Utah. The “G-Man,” as he is affectionately known, says he hopes to continue calling games “for a long time.”

March 05 02:10 AM
Though the Spurs were not out gallivanting around Bourbon Street on Friday night, their overtime win over the Pelicans appeared to have the same effect as a whiskey-induced hangover …

March 05 12:18 AM
Several Cavaliers security guards came to J.R. Smith’s side and had appeared to calm him down after the guard got into a yelling match with several Heat players during Saturday’s game.

March 04 09:23 PM
Clippers guard Jamal Crawford, who played his first four NBA seasons with the Bulls, turns 37 in two weeks but wants to play three or four more years.

March 04 01:47 PM
Jimmy Butler talks to us about D-Wade, the Olympics and his passion for kids.

March 04 04:08 PM
After an apparent coup attempt within the Buss family that kept lawyers busy this week, we look at pressing questions surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers.

