Trending stories: Dirk Nowitzki, Ty Lawson, James Johnson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kawhi Leonard vaults himself into the NBA MVP conversation – via sbnation.com
March 07 05:12 PM
Plus: the Cavs suffer another injury and the Heat surge into playoff contention.
How Dirk Nowitzki evolved along the path to 30,000 – via espn.com
March 07 10:02 PM
As Dirk Nowitzki adds his name to the 30,000-point club, his three NBA coaches — Don Nelson, Avery Johnson and Rick Carlisle — reflect on the future Hall of Famer’s journey as a scorer.
‘OK, go guard him:’ Attention to defense separates Spurs’ Leonard – via expressnews.com
March 07 05:42 PM
‘OK, go guard him:’ Attention to defense separates Spurs’ Leonard With about three minutes left in an airtight game against Houston on Monday, Spurs guard Danny Green looked at Kawhi Leonard and felt a pang of sympathy. […] down the stretch of another taxing game, Leonard was being asked to defend Rockets guard James Harden, among the most feared scorers on the planet. Fans will remember Leonard’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 …
March 07 05:01 PM
Officials in Denver believe NBA star Ty Lawson violated his probation and they’re gunning for a warrant, TMZ Sports has learned.
The Philadelphia 76ers Can Score Big This June – via basketballinsiders.com
March 07 12:08 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers could have multiple chances to draft perfect fits for their team this June, writes Dennis Chambers.
FAN OF THE PEOPLE: No one loved Thunder fans like Pete Winemiller – via newsok.com
March 07 11:09 AM
MAR 6, 2017 – Dennis Waller noticed the man standing at the front of the room, tall and regal in his well-tailored suit.
Chaos swirled around him as the Thunder’s first crop of would-be season-ticket holders arrived at the arena to pick their seats back in the fall of 2008. No one knew where to go. No one knew what to do.
But the man at the front of the room was calm, friendly and smiling.
Always smiling.
That’s how Pete Winemiller was any time he interacted with Thunder fans …
There are no good answers for Kawhi Leonard – via si.com
March 07 10:35 AM
Kawhi Leonard could steal the MVP from James Harden and Russell Westbrook. He’s got five weeks to pull it off.
Leonard states MVP case, in 6.5 seconds – via expressnews.com
March 07 02:13 AM
Thanks again to the heroics of Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs stymied the Houston Rockets for their eighth consecutive win
The before and after story of James Johnson’s physical transformation – via miamiherald.com
March 07 01:03 PM
The Heat’s 6-8, 237-pound power forward came to the team weighing 274 pounds and a body fat percentage of 14.5. He’s trimmed his body fat to 6.75 percent and reignited his careeer
‘Fresh Off the Boat’ First Look: Ali Wong, Ming-Na Wen, and Jeremy Lin Appear in the ’80s – via ew.com
March 07 08:51 PM
The Fresh Off the Boat team is heading back to the 1980s in a special episode next week — and they’re bringing Ali Wong, Ming-Na Wen, and Jeremy Lin with them. In an episode titled “The…
Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon breaks the mold in vying for NBA rookie of the year – via jsonline.com
March 07 06:11 PM
Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was picked in the second round of the 2016 draft but has become a serious candidate for the NBA rookie of the year award.
Fresh-legged Parker’s sharpshooting triggered Spurs’ comeback – via expressnews.com
March 07 06:19 PM
Fresh-legged Parker’s sharpshooting triggered Spurs’ comeback Spurs point guard Tony Parker had a simple explanation for the season-best three 3-pointers he sank in the third quarter of the Spurs’ 112-110 come-from-behind win over Houston on Monday. The gritty stretch includes the back-to-back OT games and rallies from 16-point deficits in the last two contests …
Heat continuing to amaze from distance; Dolphins, UM – via miamiherald.com
March 07 12:22 PM
A six-pack of Heat on Tuesday, with a Dolphins and Canes item as well:
