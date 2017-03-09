15 things you may not know about Shaquille O'Neal

1. He’s a three-time Razzie nominee for his acting efforts on ‘Blue Chips’, ‘Steel’ and ‘Blended’. The infamous ‘Kazaam’ has an IMDB rating of 2.8, by the way.

2. He lost only one game during his high school years.

3. He wore No. 32 in the NBA because Magic teammate Terry Catledge refused to give up No. 33 when he entered the league.

4. He averaged 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds his first 13 seasons in the NBA.

5. He’s one of only two players to average 23 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in the league. The other one is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

6. He never led the NBA in rebounds or blocks in a season.

7. He never made the All-Defensive 1st Team either.

8. RZA and Warren G were producers for some of the songs in his second album ‘Shaq Fu: Da Return’.

9. He has sold close to 1.5 million studio albums in the United States, according to Billboard.

10. He finished second in the MVP vote twice and only won the award once.

11. He led the league in Player Efficiency Rating five straight seasons, though.

12. He made $292 million in NBA salaries throughout his career. Was the highest-paid player in the league only three seasons.

13. He claims he passed on an offer from Starbucks to get involved with the company because ‘black people don’t drink coffee’.

14. Back in the day, ‘IDGAF’ was written on his luggage and his locker.

15. Only Michael Jordan and LeBron James have better career PER than him.