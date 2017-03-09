USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The Lakers' family drama, Wizards rising, Kevin Durant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

Farewell, Posting and Toasting – via postingandtoasting.com

March 08 10:03 AM
I will try to be brief, since I’m formalizing something true and apparent for almost a year now: I am retiring as editor-in-chief/magistrate/archduke/whatever of Posting and Toasting. I gave birth…

March 08 08:50 AM
Nowitzki scored 2 points in his first game. Here’s how he made it all the way to 30,000.

March 08 09:13 AM
When Jeanie Buss decided to fire her brother, it was the end of one act of a family feud — and the beginning of another. We go inside her decision to finally yield her power.

March 08 08:00 PM
The Nets will pay tribute to the late Christopher Wallace — a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G. — during the team’s Sunday game against the Knicks, complete with an appearance from Sean “Diddy” Combs.

March 08 10:32 AM
John Wall, Bradley Beal, and the coach who helped them click

March 08 01:06 PM
See all the things that were going on around Dirk Nowitzki when he eclipsed 30,000 points for his career.

March 08 10:35 AM
We have an actual race for the NBA MVP award. Instead of choosing sides now, let’s see what happens over the final five weeks.

March 08 03:10 PM
Carmelo Anthony, already in 25th place in league scoring history, said he would like to play 20 years in the NBA.

March 08 09:14 AM
Zach Lowe shares his list of role players, journeymen and castoffs thriving in unexpected circumstances around the NBA.

March 08 10:12 PM
The Nets dropped to 11-52 with a loss to Atlanta.

March 08 10:34 PM
Read more on ESPN

March 08 10:32 PM
OAKLAND–All in all, Kevin Durant was definitely in a peppy mood as he met the media tonight for the first time since injuring his left knee last week. He made some jokes, talked about achievi…

March 08 10:00 PM
With less than 10 seconds to go in the first half, Anthony Davis goes up for the alley oop, takes a hard fall. Davis is questionable to return with a left wrist contusion.

