Trending stories: Brooklyn, DeMarcus Cousins, Jabari Parker and more

Basketball’s purgatory is in the outer borough – via espn.com
March 09 10:13 AM
The Brooklyn Nets famously tried to win now — and failed. This is the behind-the-scenes tale of how the team is trying to rebuild, from absolute zero.
March 10 01:35 AM
LeBron James put up a triple-double in 39 minutes Thursday. But it was his nine minutes off the court that did the most damage in Cleveland’s loss.
There Are No Nights Off When It Comes to NBA Playoffs Seeding – via theringer.com
March 10 02:10 AM
If the Cavs lose the no. 1 seed in the East, blame their defense. If the Spurs fall short of the no. 1 seed in the West, blame injuries.
Spurs notebook: Pop likes Leonard for MVP, but calls Westbrook “astounding” – via expressnews.com
March 09 11:16 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich acknowledges voters for the NBA Most Valuable Player Award have an exceptionally difficult task this season. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard — who Popovich calls “the best two-way player in the league, obviously” — is his coach’s preferred candidate …
From Mexico To Long Island: A Look At JJ Moore’s Journey To Being A Solid D-League Forward – via ridiculousupside.com
March 09 07:41 PM
Editor Dakota Schmidt breaks down JJ Moore’s journey from an unknown player into being one of the best forwards in the NBA D-League.
DeMarcus Cousins To Rude Heckler: “Suck A Dick, Bitch” – via deadspin.com
March 09 03:53 PM
DeMarcus Cousins’s tenure with the Pelicans hasn’t started off so well, as the birds have struggled against a tough schedule despite solid play from Boogie. Last night, they beat the Lakers in L.A., and a pair of hecklers parked their asses courtside, laid into Boogie, and got video of themselves doing so.
76ers Musings: Embiid’s injury, moving forward, and the future of analytics – DerekBodner.com – via derekbodner.com
March 09 10:21 AM
Parker confident he can come back ‘better’ from second ACL surgery – via jsonline.com
March 09 03:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is confident he can come back even better next season following the second ACL surgery on his left knee.
Bulls search for answers to fourth-quarter woes as playoff… – via theathletic.com
March 09 08:07 PM
During the Bulls’ three-game losing streak, a pattern has emerged, and it’s one that’s been all too…
Thunder starts Taj Gibson over Domantas Sabonis against Spurs – via newsok.com
March 09 07:38 PM
MAR 9, 2017 – Thunder coach Billy Donovan finally made his first non-injury related change to the Thunder’s starting lineup.
Cavs get Smith back vs. Pistons off bench – via espn.com
March 09 06:59 PM
The Cavs will get J.R. Smith back Wednesday night against the Pistons after the guard missed 35 games to recover from a broken thumb.
Rockets’ No. 3 seed in a bit of jeopardy – via chron.com
March 09 05:47 PM
With their loss to the Jazz on Wednesday, the Rockets find themselves in a battle for the third seed where they have long seemed locked in.
Wizards Extra crew reacts to Markieff Morris’ kick to Plumlee’s groin – via csnmidatlantic.com
March 09 11:31 AM
