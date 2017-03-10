Trending stories: Brooklyn, DeMarcus Cousins, Jabari Parker and more

When LeBron James takes a breather, Cavs continue to fall flat – via espn.com March 10 01:35 AM LeBron James put up a triple-double in 39 minutes Thursday. But it was his nine minutes off the court that did the most damage in Cleveland’s loss. Shares

There Are No Nights Off When It Comes to NBA Playoffs Seeding – via theringer.com March 10 02:10 AM If the Cavs lose the no. 1 seed in the East, blame their defense. If the Spurs fall short of the no. 1 seed in the West, blame injuries.

Spurs notebook: Pop likes Leonard for MVP, but calls Westbrook "astounding" – via expressnews.com March 09 11:16 PM OKLAHOMA CITY — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich acknowledges voters for the NBA Most Valuable Player Award have an exceptionally difficult task this season. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard — who Popovich calls "the best two-way player in the league, obviously" — is his coach's preferred candidate …

DeMarcus Cousins To Rude Heckler: "Suck A Dick, Bitch" – via deadspin.com March 09 03:53 PM DeMarcus Cousins's tenure with the Pelicans hasn't started off so well, as the birds have struggled against a tough schedule despite solid play from Boogie. Last night, they beat the Lakers in L.A., and a pair of hecklers parked their asses courtside, laid into Boogie, and got video of themselves doing so.

Thunder starts Taj Gibson over Domantas Sabonis against Spurs – via newsok.com March 09 07:38 PM MAR 9, 2017 – Thunder coach Billy Donovan finally made his first non-injury related change to the Thunder's starting lineup.

Cavs get Smith back vs. Pistons off bench – via espn.com March 09 06:59 PM The Cavs will get J.R. Smith back Wednesday night against the Pistons after the guard missed 35 games to recover from a broken thumb.