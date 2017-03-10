Trending stories: Brooklyn, DeMarcus Cousins, Jabari Parker and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 09 10:13 AM
The Brooklyn Nets famously tried to win now — and failed. This is the behind-the-scenes tale of how the team is trying to rebuild, from absolute zero.

March 10 01:35 AM
LeBron James put up a triple-double in 39 minutes Thursday. But it was his nine minutes off the court that did the most damage in Cleveland’s loss.

March 10 02:10 AM
If the Cavs lose the no. 1 seed in the East, blame their defense. If the Spurs fall short of the no. 1 seed in the West, blame injuries.

March 09 11:16 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich acknowledges voters for the NBA Most Valuable Player Award have an exceptionally difficult task this season. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard — who Popovich calls “the best two-way player in the league, obviously” — is his coach’s preferred candidate …

March 09 07:41 PM
Editor Dakota Schmidt breaks down JJ Moore’s journey from an unknown player into being one of the best forwards in the NBA D-League.

March 09 03:53 PM
DeMarcus Cousins’s tenure with the Pelicans hasn’t started off so well, as the birds have struggled against a tough schedule despite solid play from Boogie. Last night, they beat the Lakers in L.A., and a pair of hecklers parked their asses courtside, laid into Boogie, and got video of themselves doing so.

March 09 03:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is confident he can come back even better next season following the second ACL surgery on his left knee.

March 09 08:07 PM
During the Bulls’ three-game losing streak, a pattern has emerged, and it’s one that’s been all too…

March 09 07:38 PM
MAR 9, 2017 – Thunder coach Billy Donovan finally made his first non-injury related change to the Thunder’s starting lineup.

March 09 06:59 PM
The Cavs will get J.R. Smith back Wednesday night against the Pistons after the guard missed 35 games to recover from a broken thumb.

March 09 05:47 PM
With their loss to the Jazz on Wednesday, the Rockets find themselves in a battle for the third seed where they have long seemed locked in.

March 09 11:31 AM
Wizards Extra crew reacts to Markieff Morris’ kick to Plumlee’s groin

