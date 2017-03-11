10 things you may not know about Devin Booker

1. His father Melvin played with Danilo Gallinari in Italy.

2. His middle name is Armani, which happens to be the sponsor of one of his father’s teams in Italy.

3. He attended high school in Mississippi.

4. He lost just one game in college.

5. Kobe Bryant is a fan of his game and gave him a signed pair of shoes in his last game vs. Phoenix.

6. He loves Raisin’ Canes’ chicken fingers.

7. He wanted the Orlando Magic to draft him.

8. He likes dogs more than cats.

9. His mother is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent.

10. He’s the third-youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point game.