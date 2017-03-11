Trending stories: Andre Iguodala, Phil Jackson, Rob Pelinka and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 11 02:05 AM
Andre Iguodala had some bizarre remarks about coach Steve Kerr’s decision to rest four Warrior stars for Saturday’s game against the Spurs — and a technical foul he received in Friday’s loss.

NBA AM: Elfrid Payton Heating Up – via basketballinsiders.com

March 10 11:36 AM
Since the All-Star break, Elfrid Payton’s inspired play has put him in some rare company, writes Cody Taylor.

March 10 07:34 PM
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Phil Jackson has instructed players on the triangle offense about once a month this season.

March 10 01:18 PM
Rich Cho loves food and will show you the best spots to eat on his Instagram.

March 10 01:19 AM
Kawhi Leonard was knocked out of San Antonio’s 102-92 loss at Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich insists that his presence the rest of the game wouldn’t have mattered against a hot Thunder team.

March 11 05:31 AM
Sasha Vujacic shares what it meant for the guards to get some triangle tips from Phil Jackson and his history running the offense in LA.

March 11 01:16 AM
Dawn Risueno and Richard Johnson, aka “Johnson”, embarked Saturday on their third “Circus Road-Trip” with nine straight games on the road. First stop: Portland, Oregon!

March 10 11:39 PM
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will join Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant on the sidelines.

March 10 08:08 PM
EL SEGUNDO – The familiar images were symbols of what has defined the Lakers’ franchise.

March 10 08:55 PM
The struggles women still face today in sports is a message that not only deserves to be told, but needs to be told.

March 10 02:58 PM
A little more than four months ago, the Spurs walked into Oracle Arena and dropped the first bombshell of the NBA season. On Feb. 28, the Warriors arrived in Washington on cruise control, four games up on the second-place Spurs. [.. …

March 10 11:36 AM
With just weeks remaining in the regular season, should Steve Kerr take a page out of Gregg Popovich’s book? The Warriors coach must decide if a No.1 seed or a rested roster is his top priority.

March 10 06:38 PM

