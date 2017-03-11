Trending stories: Andre Iguodala, Phil Jackson, Rob Pelinka and more

MVP showdown fizzles as Leonard knocked out of game – via expressnews.com March 10 01:19 AM Kawhi Leonard was knocked out of San Antonio’s 102-92 loss at Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich insists that his presence the rest of the game wouldn’t have mattered against a hot Thunder team. Shares

Vujacic on Running Triangle With Phil Jackson – via msgnetworks.com March 11 05:31 AM Sasha Vujacic shares what it meant for the guards to get some triangle tips from Phil Jackson and his history running the offense in LA. Shares

Ratto Stories: Women’s fight for equality in sports must be told – via csnbayarea.com March 10 08:55 PM The struggles women still face today in sports is a message that not only deserves to be told, but needs to be told. Shares

West’s No. 1 seed is there for the Spurs’ taking — if they want it – via expressnews.com March 10 02:58 PM A little more than four months ago, the Spurs walked into Oracle Arena and dropped the first bombshell of the NBA season. On Feb. 28, the Warriors arrived in Washington on cruise control, four games up on the second-place Spurs. [.. … Shares