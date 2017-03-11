Trending stories: Andre Iguodala, Phil Jackson, Rob Pelinka and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kerr to rest starters; Iggy’s remarks cause stir – via espn.com
March 11 02:05 AM
Andre Iguodala had some bizarre remarks about coach Steve Kerr’s decision to rest four Warrior stars for Saturday’s game against the Spurs — and a technical foul he received in Friday’s loss.
NBA AM: Elfrid Payton Heating Up – via basketballinsiders.com
March 10 11:36 AM
Since the All-Star break, Elfrid Payton’s inspired play has put him in some rare company, writes Cody Taylor.
Phil Jackson leads Knicks guards in triangle tutorial – via espn.com
March 10 07:34 PM
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Phil Jackson has instructed players on the triangle offense about once a month this season.
The Hornets GM’s Instagram Is The Best Food Blog You’ve Never Seen – via uproxx.com
March 10 01:18 PM
Rich Cho loves food and will show you the best spots to eat on his Instagram.
MVP showdown fizzles as Leonard knocked out of game – via expressnews.com
March 10 01:19 AM
Kawhi Leonard was knocked out of San Antonio’s 102-92 loss at Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich insists that his presence the rest of the game wouldn’t have mattered against a hot Thunder team.
Vujacic on Running Triangle With Phil Jackson – via msgnetworks.com
March 11 05:31 AM
Sasha Vujacic shares what it meant for the guards to get some triangle tips from Phil Jackson and his history running the offense in LA.
Dawn & Johnson: 8,000 miles just to watch the Nets – via netsdaily.com
March 11 01:16 AM
Dawn Risueno and Richard Johnson, aka “Johnson”, embarked Saturday on their third “Circus Road-Trip” with nine straight games on the road. First stop: Portland, Oregon!
Awesome Warriors-Spurs matchup becomes awful as both teams’ stars will sit out – via sportingnews.com
March 10 11:39 PM
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will join Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant on the sidelines.
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka says he will ‘be aggressive’ in rebuilding – via ocregister.com
March 10 08:08 PM
EL SEGUNDO – The familiar images were symbols of what has defined the Lakers’ franchise.
Ratto Stories: Women’s fight for equality in sports must be told – via csnbayarea.com
March 10 08:55 PM
The struggles women still face today in sports is a message that not only deserves to be told, but needs to be told.
West’s No. 1 seed is there for the Spurs’ taking — if they want it – via expressnews.com
March 10 02:58 PM
A little more than four months ago, the Spurs walked into Oracle Arena and dropped the first bombshell of the NBA season. On Feb. 28, the Warriors arrived in Washington on cruise control, four games up on the second-place Spurs. [.. …
March 10 11:36 AM
With just weeks remaining in the regular season, should Steve Kerr take a page out of Gregg Popovich’s book? The Warriors coach must decide if a No.1 seed or a rested roster is his top priority.
Kawhi Leonard out for Saturday’s Spurs game against Golden State – via mysanantonio.com
March 10 06:38 PM
