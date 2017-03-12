Trending stories: Warriors sitting four players, LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Here’s why the Warriors are sitting Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala vs. San Antonio – via mercurynews.com
March 10 11:41 PM
Earlier today, when the Warriors announced that only Shaun Livingston would be rested for tonight’s game in Minnesota, I started wondering what Steve Kerr was up to. Why not sit Stephen Curry…
Heart ailment sidelines Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge indefinitely – via expressnews.com
March 11 11:10 PM
Spurs guard Manu Ginobili walked into shootaround Saturday well aware his team would be without one star for that night’s game against Golden State. The news stunned Aldridge’s teammates, who were already preparing to face the Warriors without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, who is unavailable until he completes the NBA’s concussion protocol. According to the Mayo Clinic website, the symptoms are caused by “an extra electrical pathway between your heart’s upper and lower chambers …
Kerr on Iggy remarks: Media got ‘Andre’d’ – via espn.com
March 11 08:50 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was not offended by Andre Iguodala’s racially insenstive remarks, telling reporters Saturday that Iguodala likes to “stir the pot” with such comments.
Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge out indefinitely with minor heart arrhythmia – via usatoday.com
March 11 12:28 PM
The Spurs decided it was best for Aldridge to refrain from play until further examination.
Down 21 at break, Wizards storm back to stun Blazers in OT – via washingtonpost.com
March 12 02:25 AM
John Wall scores 39 points and Markieff Morris’s controversial jumper in the final second is the difference in 125-124 win.
Spurs hopeful Leonard can return by Monday – via expressnews.com
March 12 01:49 AM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said the club is hopeful All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will be cleared to return to action by Monday after going through the NBA’s concussion protocol. A player going through the NBA’s concussion protocol must show no symptoms when at rest. After passing those tests, the player must gain clearance from a team physician, with input from Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher, director of the NBA concussion program …
DeMarcus Cousins got benched in the 4th. Then, Anthony Davis dominated – via sbnation.com
March 12 12:39 AM
Cousins isn’t working in New Orleans, at least not right now.
Carmelo Anthony takes new role in triangle but Knicks still lose – via nydailynews.com
March 11 11:07 PM
The Knicks never found the perfect mix on the court of Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony.
Steve Kerr downplays the Iguodala ‘master’ comments: “You guys got Andre’d” – via mercurynews.com
March 11 07:25 PM
SAN ANTONIO — Andre Iguodala made headlines late Friday night in Minneapolis, ending an interview loaded with racial undertones by saying, when asked about Steve Kerr resting him in San Anton…
LeBron James ready to dish out assist if Cavs sign Larry… – via theathletic.com
March 11 06:08 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. – LeBron James has been part of some high-profile reclamation projects involving NBA…
Derrick Rose says Phil promises more triangle seminars for Knicks – via nydailynews.com
March 11 05:56 PM
Phil Jackson not only imparted triangle lessons to the Knicks guards, he also attempted to re-teach their passing techniques.
Taj Gibson’s NBA work ethic was built in Brooklyn – via newsok.com
March 10 10:46 PM
MAR 10, 2017 – Throughout Taj Gibson’s life, the veteran has taken on many roles with nary a complaint.
Starter? Check. Reserve? Sure. Power forward? Yep. Center? Why not?
Gibson, who started Thursday for the Thunder for the first time since being traded from Chicago on Feb. 23, has adapted at every destination. Turns out, the job-juggling and work ethic Gibson had as a teen made him ideal for the role he’s carved out in the NBA …
