Goran Dragic takes so many hits it hurts

By: HoopsHype | March 13, 2017
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat sits on the bench after having part of one of his front teeth knocked out while defending Al Horford #15 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on December 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat reacts after having part of one of his front teeth knocked out while defending Al Horford #15 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on December 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON - MAY 05: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat appeals to the official after being hit in the face by DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on May 5, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON - MAY 05: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat has a band-aid on his chin after being hit in the face by DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on May 5, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 28: Goran Dragic #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the New York Knicks at US Airways Center on March 28, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Knicks 112-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 9: Keith Jones Head Athletic Trainer of the Houston Rockets helps Goran Dragic #3 of the Houston Rockets after being fouled during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9, 2011 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2011 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 21: Goran Dragic #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at US Airways Center on January 21, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 118-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 20: Goran Dragic #1 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a pass under pressure from DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of the NBA game at US Airways Center on November 20, 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Kings defeated the Suns 113-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Gallery, Featured, Goran Dragic, Miami Heat
