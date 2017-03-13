Trending stories: Dion Waiters' free agency, Goran Dragic's eye, James Harden and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 12 03:25 AM
With stars out for both teams, the Spurs whacked Golden State for the second time this season.

March 12 12:58 AM
No, there are no illusions, at least not now, of being another Dwyane Wade. Even confidence-oozing Dion Waiters knows playing a 25-game stretch at D-Wade’s level certainly does not warrant comparisons with a future Hall of Famer.

March 12 11:36 PM
James Harden posted his 16th triple-double and the Cavs lost to the Rockets.

March 12 07:21 PM
Grizzlies coach David Fizdale used Sunday’s post-practice media scrum to address issues facing the franchise.

Mills maintains intense mindset – via expressnews.com

March 12 10:40 PM
A popular theory after the Spurs’ 107-85 win over Golden State centered on the reserves stepping up after learning the team would be without Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. […] after scoring a team-high 21 points against a Warriors team that played without five of its top players, Spurs backup guard Patty Mills pointed out he had ratcheted up his intensity level long before Saturday …

March 12 05:05 PM
Goran Dragic says his right eye has swollen to the point of lack of vision.

March 12 08:34 PM
NETS WIN!

March 10 12:10 PM
It was the fourth quarter of a February game against Oklahoma City when LeBron James caught Derrick Williams napping. The Cavaliers were down 101-99, James had the ball, and he and Cavs big man Tri…

March 12 07:47 PM
After the Boston Celtics briefly fell out of second place this week, Isaiah Thomas shared his frustration with teammate Jae Crowder.

March 12 03:42 PM
Caris LeVert’s mother, Kim, talks about her son’s rookie season and how thrilled she is to see him in the NBA.

March 12 02:50 PM
Most teams fall off when their superstar retires. When Tim Duncan stepped away, Kawhi Leonard took the reins. Michael C. Wright tells us what makes Leonard elite.

March 12 09:48 AM
Don’t be surprised if Cleveland and Houston combine to break NBA 3-point records Sunday (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET). It’s what they do.

