Trending stories: LaVar Ball, Chandler Parsons, black players in Salt Lake City and more

The driving force of Russell Westbrook – via espn.com March 13 11:09 AM All Russell Westbrook needed to make history was to be left alone. This is the untold story of how he found his singular drive. Shares

How black Utah Jazz players have embraced Salt Lake City – via theundefeated.com March 13 09:14 AM After catching a rare sight of a black man pumping gas in Salt Lake City in 1980, Utah Jazz guard Darrell Griffith felt the need to approach his fellow “brotha.” The only black people who the then-… Shares

Knicks HOF broadcaster Andariese dies at 78 – via espn.com March 13 10:38 PM Hall of Famer and former Knicks broadcaster John Andariese died Monday at the age of 78. Shares

Kevin Durant walking with no knee brace after Warriors practice – via csnbayarea.com March 13 04:51 PM When Kevin Durant spoke to the media prior to last Wednesday’s game against the Celtics, he entered the room wearing a brace and using crutches… Shares

Longtime Knicks broadcaster John Andariese dies at 78 – via nba.nbcsports.com March 13 11:38 PM John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday. He was 78. Shares