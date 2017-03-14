Trending stories: LaVar Ball, Chandler Parsons, black players in Salt Lake City and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LaVar Ball and his boys are here to change the world – via usatoday.com
March 13 05:43 PM
Dad grooming sons, including UCLA’s Lonzo, to become basketball stars and money-making machines
The driving force of Russell Westbrook – via espn.com
March 13 11:09 AM
All Russell Westbrook needed to make history was to be left alone. This is the untold story of how he found his singular drive.
Chandler Parsons suffers partial meniscus tear, his 3rd left knee injury – via sbnation.com
March 13 07:59 PM
Parsons is out indefinitely and will likely miss the rest of the season.
March 13 12:19 PM
The fate of Brooklyn hoops lie on Kenny Atkinson’s 6-foot-1 shoulders: it’ll take time to rebuild, but he’s a coach that could grow alongside the team.
How black Utah Jazz players have embraced Salt Lake City – via theundefeated.com
March 13 09:14 AM
After catching a rare sight of a black man pumping gas in Salt Lake City in 1980, Utah Jazz guard Darrell Griffith felt the need to approach his fellow “brotha.” The only black people who the then-…
Knicks HOF broadcaster Andariese dies at 78 – via espn.com
March 13 10:38 PM
Hall of Famer and former Knicks broadcaster John Andariese died Monday at the age of 78.
Kevin Durant walking with no knee brace after Warriors practice – via csnbayarea.com
March 13 04:51 PM
When Kevin Durant spoke to the media prior to last Wednesday’s game against the Celtics, he entered the room wearing a brace and using crutches…
March 12 02:50 PM
Most teams fall off when their superstar retires. When Tim Duncan stepped away, Kawhi Leonard took the reins. Michael C. Wright tells us what makes Leonard elite.
Longtime Knicks broadcaster John Andariese dies at 78 – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 13 11:38 PM
John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday. He was 78.
Why Phil Jackson may be looking to dump Hornacek after the season – via nydailynews.com
March 13 11:07 PM
Phil Jackson has never really been sold on Jeff Hornacek as his head coach. That was painfully obvious from the beginning.
Ranking best NBA prospects in NCAA tourney – via insider.espn.com
March 13 12:44 PM
Chad Ford shares the latest intel from NBA scouts and GMs to rank the 30 best NBA draft prospects in the 2017 NCAA tournament.
