NBA A to Z: Who will win the crazy MVP race?

In this episode, the A to Z guys Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt discuss who will emerge in this hotly-contested MVP race. They’ll break down the top candidates and give their assessment on why each guy has a legit shot.

Does Russell Westbrook win it if he averages a triple-double? Can James Harden win because of the Rockets’ turnaround? LeBron James has been as good as ever, why not him? The guys also talk about the playoff races, which are tightening up as we begin the final stretch run of the season.