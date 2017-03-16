NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

Collins really could use a second year at Gonzaga. He came off the bench backing up Karnowski, to the tune of 10 points and 6 boards in just 17 minutes per game. He is extremely big, coordinated and mobile and has an excellent stroke. His shooting numbers were highly efficient at 65 percent from the floor, 75 percent from the line and 44 percent from three (8-18). While there’s still the chance that he will elect to return to Gonzaga to work on his skillset, word is that he is interested in leaving this year. If so, he will enter the league needing a lot of time, but the promise of being a center that can stretch the floor could be enough to see his name called in the late lottery.