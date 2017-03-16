NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

Giles has been limited all season and slow to return to form after blowing out both of his ACLs in high school. He plays with a big brace on his leg and has struggled to be a presence defensively or a dominant rebounder. He hasn’t pushed himself too hard and seems to be biding time before revving the engines into high gear. He has shown above-average mobility and speed for a big, but he hasn’t shown the burst or the elite explosiveness that made him many people’s top prospect in the class. While the knee and lack of minutes are sure to keep him from going too high, the potential for him to regain his form is sure to intrigue teams in the second half of the lottery. Giles was a guy that could hit mid-range shots with very good consistency before getting injured. He figures to find a spot somewhere in the 8-15 range on draft night.