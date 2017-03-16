NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Minnesota: Malik Monk
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
20.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Monk solidified himself as one of the deadliest scorers in all of college basketball. He proved himself all season as the highest scorer in the SEC. His ability to create and make difficult shots late in games has really intrigued scouts. On top of the shooting and scoring ability, he’s one of the bounciest athletes in college. So why is he rated at 10? Despite all of the positives, scouts do have some concerns. At 6-foot-3, he’s undersized for the shooting guard position. He also lacks ideal body strength with a very thin frame. And lastly, he is a bit one-dimensional as he doesn’t attack the rim off the dribble or defend as well as you would like. On the bright side, he is just 19 and scouts are mesmerized by the things that he does well.
2. Detroit: Luke Kennard
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
20.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg
This may be a little high for Kennard as he lacks ideal size for a wing and isn’t a high-level defender or athlete. But he’s an absolute natural with his ballhandling skills and ability to shoot. He’s an excellent passer, and actually an underrated athlete. He surprised a lot of people by taking over the team from Grayson Allen in the early part of the year, but in reality he was the better high school player and some expected it to happen a year earlier. Kennard is such a high-level shooter, he should find a place in the league as a floor spreader, specialty player for years to come.
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Mitchell is not for everyone as some scouts write him off as a 6-foot-3 small forward. But he’s been such a steadying force for the Cardinals all season and plays with great energy and emotion. He has tremendous toughness and leadership and despite lacking ideal size, he’s extremely long and athletic. Despite being short for a 2-guard and lacking great ballhandling ability, he has a huge wingspan, close to 6-foot-10, giving him decent size for an off-guard. He has also proven to be an extremely explosive and aggressive guard attacking the rim for alley-oops and putback dunks. His jump shot has shown enough improvement to put him in the first round conversation.
4. Utah: Grayson Allen
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Duke / Junior
14.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg
If nicknames were allowed on jerseys, Allen could just steal an old XFL name and go with "He Hate Me" as he apparently has embraced the role of most hated Dukie. While his on court antics have created a lot of anti-Grayson fodder on social media, his intensity and competitiveness have been exemplary. He made a questionable decision to return to school as he has been plagued by injuries and controversy all season. But considering how well he played last year and how competitive he’s proven to be, there’s a real chance he will get taken in the last few picks of the first round should he elect to declare.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Florida State / Sophomore
16.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Bacon could use a strong showing in the NCAA tournament. He will also likely need to prove himself in workouts against the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Grayson Allen, Terrence Ferguson and Allonzo Trier in order to snatch one of the final first round spots. He had a solid year, though his bouts of inconsistency, particularly in the tail end of the year have put his draft stock in jeopardy.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Ferguson is all over the place on draft boards, and while his thin body and ability to create remain concerns, his shooting and defense give him a lot of intrigue. Teams will likely look for as much high-school footage as possible to accurately gauge his ability against solid competition. While his outside shooting was on display at the Nike Hoop Summit as he hit seven threes in the span of a few minutes. But concerns about maturity continue to surround him. Interviews and workouts are sure to factor heavily in his draft position.
