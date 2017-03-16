NBA Mock Draft 2017: Small Forwards

Isaac is one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s draft. While not the most consistent of performers, he shows a tremendous pull-up jumper for someone with his dimensions. He fits the mold of the long, freaky shooters such as Brandon Ingram, and is one of those players that could become a deadly scorer at the next level. While some scouts absolutely love his potential and wouldn’t hesitate to draft him in the Top 5, he has his share of detractors, questioning his desire, intensity and feel for the game. He has not performed to the level of a guy like Lauri Markkanen, however he shows a lot more natural run-jump athleticism to excel in transition, defend and be more than just an outside marksman.