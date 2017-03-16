NBA Mock Draft 2017

If anyone supplants Fultz to be the top pick, it figures to be Ball. Ball clearly doesn’t have the pure scoring ability or polished offensive game of Fultz. But he appears to possess more in the way of a team focus and intangibles. He is clearly missing the ability to score in the mid-range. His three-point shot, as effective as it is, requires space in order to get off due to the slow release he has. He actually has a very accurate deep three-point shot that will translate, but the problem is he really needs to cut down on the unnecessary motion in his shot and revamp the form on it in order to be more effective as a shot creator in the mid-range. Regardless, he has that dominate-a-game-without-scoring a la Jason Kidd that will ensure success at the next level. Whether he can be closer to a Kidd than Ricky Rubio will depend on how effectively he can transform his shooting motion.