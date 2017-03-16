USA Today Sports

Trending stories: MVP debate, Brad Stevens, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 15 11:48 AM
In ESPN the Magazine’s Analytics Issue, we learned what happens when six NBA geniuses get together on Slack — a vicious MVP debate breaks out! And the winner is …

March 15 06:54 PM
To commemorate the Knicks’ 70th anniversary, Tommy Beer, in a two-part series, ranks the 70 greatest Knicks of all-time.

March 14 08:10 PM
John Andariese would carry a notebook with him during the NBA season filled with boxscores and newspaper clippings.

Fixing The New Orleans Pelicans – via basketballinsiders.com

March 15 08:36 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans may lack sufficient surrounding talent to make a Cousins-Davis pairing work.

Kawhi 2 highlight dunks vs POR 03-15-17 – via screencast-o-matic.com

March 16 02:28 AM

March 16 12:24 AM
Goran Dragic scored 33 points over the first three quarters and then picked up his only two assists of the game on a pair of big three-pointers by James Johnson in the fourth quarter as the Heat made 16 threes in the victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

March 15 09:06 PM
Stevens has been linked to potential college openings since he took the Celtics job four years ago.

March 16 12:22 AM
When LaMarcus Aldridge walked into the Spurs practice facility Wednesday morning, his teammates weren’t thinking about how his presence would impact their chances of winning a championship. After missing two games following an occurrence of minor heart arrhythmia, Aldridge returned to the court Wednesday night in a 110-106 loss to Portland. The Spurs medical staff led the process and cleared him to return without restrictions, the club said …

March 15 11:24 PM
What about general manager Dell Demps?

March 15 08:14 PM
Wizards’ star John Wall injured on play under basket vs. Mavs

March 15 07:43 PM
Jennings pokes fun at himself to joke about Lonzo Ball’s dad

March 15 05:15 PM
Kevin Love says he is mindful of the ripple effects his return could cause for the Cavaliers after the All-Star forward missed a month while recovering from a knee injury and resulting surgery.

