Trending stories: MVP debate, Brad Stevens, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

Dragic hears MVP chants, stars in return with 33 points as Heat holds off Pelicans – via miamiherald.com March 16 12:24 AM Goran Dragic scored 33 points over the first three quarters and then picked up his only two assists of the game on a pair of big three-pointers by James Johnson in the fourth quarter as the Heat made 16 threes in the victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Aldridge thankful Spurs acted quickly after heart issue resurfaced – via expressnews.com March 16 12:22 AM When LaMarcus Aldridge walked into the Spurs practice facility Wednesday morning, his teammates weren't thinking about how his presence would impact their chances of winning a championship. After missing two games following an occurrence of minor heart arrhythmia, Aldridge returned to the court Wednesday night in a 110-106 loss to Portland. The Spurs medical staff led the process and cleared him to return without restrictions, the club said …