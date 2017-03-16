Trending stories: MVP debate, Brad Stevens, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The most analytically correct MVP debate of all time! – via espn.com
March 15 11:48 AM
In ESPN the Magazine’s Analytics Issue, we learned what happens when six NBA geniuses get together on Slack — a vicious MVP debate breaks out! And the winner is …
NBA PM: Ranking the 70 Greatest Knicks of All-Time (Part 1) – via basketballinsiders.com
March 15 06:54 PM
To commemorate the Knicks’ 70th anniversary, Tommy Beer, in a two-part series, ranks the 70 greatest Knicks of all-time.
Late Knicks broadcaster John Andariese exemplified class – via nydailynews.com
March 14 08:10 PM
John Andariese would carry a notebook with him during the NBA season filled with boxscores and newspaper clippings.
Fixing The New Orleans Pelicans – via basketballinsiders.com
March 15 08:36 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans may lack sufficient surrounding talent to make a Cousins-Davis pairing work.
Kawhi 2 highlight dunks vs POR 03-15-17 – via screencast-o-matic.com
March 16 02:28 AM
Dragic hears MVP chants, stars in return with 33 points as Heat holds off Pelicans – via miamiherald.com
March 16 12:24 AM
Goran Dragic scored 33 points over the first three quarters and then picked up his only two assists of the game on a pair of big three-pointers by James Johnson in the fourth quarter as the Heat made 16 threes in the victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.
Brad Stevens has no interest in leaving Celtics – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
March 15 09:06 PM
Stevens has been linked to potential college openings since he took the Celtics job four years ago.
Aldridge thankful Spurs acted quickly after heart issue resurfaced – via expressnews.com
March 16 12:22 AM
When LaMarcus Aldridge walked into the Spurs practice facility Wednesday morning, his teammates weren’t thinking about how his presence would impact their chances of winning a championship. After missing two games following an occurrence of minor heart arrhythmia, Aldridge returned to the court Wednesday night in a 110-106 loss to Portland. The Spurs medical staff led the process and cleared him to return without restrictions, the club said …
Report: Pelicans likely to fire Alvin Gentry if they don’t finish season better – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 15 11:24 PM
What about general manager Dell Demps?
John Wall injured on play under basket vs. Mavs – via csnmidatlantic.com
March 15 08:14 PM
Wizards’ star John Wall injured on play under basket vs. Mavs
Brandon Jennings: ‘#LavarBallSays Bucks in 6’ – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 15 07:43 PM
Jennings pokes fun at himself to joke about Lonzo Ball’s dad
Love: Cavs’ rhythm upon return remains key – via espn.com
March 15 05:15 PM
Kevin Love says he is mindful of the ripple effects his return could cause for the Cavaliers after the All-Star forward missed a month while recovering from a knee injury and resulting surgery.
