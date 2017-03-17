NBA dancers from all 30 teams this season

13 shares
By: HoopsHype | March 17, 2017
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: An Atlanta Hawks cheerleader performs during the game against the Chicago Bulls at Philips Arena on January 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 3: The Boston Celtics dance team performs against the Utah Jazz during the game on January 3, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 16: A Member of the Brooklyn Nets dance team throws t-shirts out to the crowd against the Miami Heat on December 16, 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 24: A member of the Chicago Bulls dance team performs during a break between the Bulls and the Phoenix Suns at the United Center on February 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Suns 128-121 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 06: A member of the Cleveland Cavaliers dance team performs during a game against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Miami won the game 106-98. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 30: A Dallas Mavericks cheerleader performs at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
AUBURN HILLS, MI - NOVEMBER 23: The Detroit Pistons dance team performs against the Miami Heat on November 23, 2016 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 8: The LA Clippers dance team performs during the game against the Miami Heat on January 8, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 15: Members of the Los Angeles Laker Girls cheerleaders perform during the team's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golden State won 112-107. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 29: The Memphis Grizzlies dance team performs against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 29, 2016 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 23: A Miami Heat dancer performs during a game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Arena on January 23, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 02: Cheerleaders for the Milwaukee Bucks perform during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on January 2, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 18: A New Orleans Pelicans cheerleader performs during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW YORK,NY - JANUARY 2 : Members of the Knicks City Dancers perform for the crowd against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on January 2, 2017 in New York,New York (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- FEBRUARY 5: The Oklahoma City Thunder dancers perform their routine during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 5, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 14: Orlando Magic dancer performs during the game against the LA Clippers at Amway Center on December 14, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Manuela Davies/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 18: Philadelphia 76ers dancers perform during a timeout as they face the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on December 18, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers won 108-107. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 9: The; Phoenix Suns dance team performs against the Detroit Pistons on November 9, 2016 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 1: The Portland Trail Blazers dance team performs against the Golden State Warriors on November 1, 2016 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 18: The San Antonio Spurs dance team performs against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 18, 2016 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 15: Members of the Toronto Raptors dance pak perform during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during NBA game action at Air Canada Centre on February 15, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 19: The Utah Jazz dancers pose for a photo before the NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2017 NBA All Star Weekend on February 19, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: The Washington Wizards dance team performs during the game against the Indiana Pacers on February 10, 2017 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
