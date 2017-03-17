Trending stories: Rudy Gobert, Dwyane Wade, NCAA tournament and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How the Utah Jazz built the next Bill Russell – via espn.com
March 16 10:13 AM
The Jazz bought a low draft pick to draft unheralded Frenchman Rudy Gobert. Their plan? To create the NBA’s best defender.
Dwyane Wade out for regular season with elbow injury – via csnchicago.com
March 16 02:57 PM
Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will be out for the remainder of the regular-season after an MRI revealed a small fracture in his right elbow.
OKC Thunder players pick the NCAA Tournament bracket – via newsok.com
March 16 12:00 PM
MAR 15, 2017 – The NBA isn’t immune to all this bracket racket. A pro basketball locker room is filled with former amateurs, many of them with a rooting interest at NCAA tournament time. And this time of year, NBA players “are pretty much tuned into the tournament,” Thunder forward Kyle Singler said. Each…
Bulls’ Dwyane Wade confesses to CSN about elbow injury: ‘There’s definitely a fear’ – via csnchicago.com
March 16 08:33 AM
Dwyane Wade confessed to CSNChicago.com Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill that there’s “definitely a fear” when it comes to his injured elbow.
Spurs let one slip away in neck-and-neck race with Warriors – via expressnews.com
March 16 02:35 AM
Despite getting their second-leading scorer back in the lineup, the Spurs (52-15) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 110-106 on Wednesday at the AT&T; Center. Back after a two-game absence due to the recurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia, Aldridge showed no visible signs of distress. While Aldridge’s return elicited cheers early, it was a clash between Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard that served as the game’s centerpiece …
Worst part about loss to Nets? Knicks aren’t even tanking – via espn.com
March 17 02:54 AM
If it seems that the Knicks are trying to gain a better draft position, think again. New York was trying to win against the Nets.
Luke Walton on Lakers Core: ‘We Don’t Have That One Alpha Yet’ – via lakersnation.com
March 16 11:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach challenges the young core to find their inner alpha to help guide them through when adversity hits.
Six Sleepers in the NCAA Tournament – via basketballinsiders.com
March 16 05:10 PM
What teams are capable of being this season’s Cinderella? Dennis Chambers picks six candidates.
Former Knicks champion David Stallworth dies at 75 – via nypost.com
March 17 12:05 AM
Ex-Knicks reserve forward David Stallworth took two years off after his heart attack in 1967 at age 25 and came back to the Knicks. It’s a good thing Stallworth did because the Knicks may never hav…
Kyle Wiltjer (@Kwiltj) Gives Us His Tourney Picks & More – via bumpers.fm
March 16 10:21 PM
Kyle Wiltjer (@Kwiltj) Gives Us His Tourney Picks & More
Watch Russell Westbrook nutmeg Cory Joseph for an assist from halfcourt (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 16 09:02 PM
On a fastbreak opportunity, Westbrook wound up and nutmegged Toronto’s Cory Joseph. From halfcourt.
Timberwolves F Nemanja Bjelica to miss rest of season with left foot injury – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 16 10:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica will miss the rest of the season with an injured left foot, a significant loss for a team trying to get back into the playoff picture in the Western C…
