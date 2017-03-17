USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Rudy Gobert, Dwyane Wade, NCAA tournament and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 16 10:13 AM
The Jazz bought a low draft pick to draft unheralded Frenchman Rudy Gobert. Their plan? To create the NBA’s best defender.

March 16 02:57 PM
Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will be out for the remainder of the regular-season after an MRI revealed a small fracture in his right elbow.

March 16 12:00 PM
MAR 15, 2017 – The NBA isn’t immune to all this bracket racket. A pro basketball locker room is filled with former amateurs, many of them with a rooting interest at NCAA tournament time. And this time of year, NBA players “are pretty much tuned into the tournament,” Thunder forward Kyle Singler said. Each…

March 16 08:33 AM
Dwyane Wade confessed to CSNChicago.com Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill that there’s “definitely a fear” when it comes to his injured elbow.

March 16 02:35 AM
Despite getting their second-leading scorer back in the lineup, the Spurs (52-15) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 110-106 on Wednesday at the AT&T; Center. Back after a two-game absence due to the recurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia, Aldridge showed no visible signs of distress. While Aldridge’s return elicited cheers early, it was a clash between Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard that served as the game’s centerpiece …

March 17 02:54 AM
If it seems that the Knicks are trying to gain a better draft position, think again. New York was trying to win against the Nets.

March 16 11:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach challenges the young core to find their inner alpha to help guide them through when adversity hits.

Six Sleepers in the NCAA Tournament – via basketballinsiders.com

March 16 05:10 PM
What teams are capable of being this season’s Cinderella? Dennis Chambers picks six candidates.

March 17 12:05 AM
Ex-Knicks reserve forward David Stallworth took two years off after his heart attack in 1967 at age 25 and came back to the Knicks. It’s a good thing Stallworth did because the Knicks may never hav…

March 16 10:21 PM
Kyle Wiltjer (@Kwiltj) Gives Us His Tourney Picks & More

March 16 09:02 PM
On a fastbreak opportunity, Westbrook wound up and nutmegged Toronto’s Cory Joseph. From halfcourt.

March 16 10:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica will miss the rest of the season with an injured left foot, a significant loss for a team trying to get back into the playoff picture in the Western C…

