Trending stories: Luke Walton, Kevin Durant's brother, Lamar Odom, potatoes and more

Lakers’ Walton to Bucks: Don’t touch my players – via espn.com
March 18 03:09 AM
Luke Walton had a simple message to the Bucks staffer who was allegedly involved in a players’ on-court scuffle during Friday’s Bucks-Lakers game, saying “don’t touch my damn players.”
The Friday Mailbag: Art and Opportunity – via espn.com
March 17 05:11 PM
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt, Justin Verrier, Zach Harper, Cian Fahey and briefly Tom Haberstroh answer listener questions via Twitter.
Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony, tweets about chasing triple-doubles – via newsok.com
March 17 01:55 PM
MAR 17, 2017 – On Thursday night as the Thunder was throttling Toronto, Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, went to Twitter.
Heat’s Dion Waiters exits Friday’s game with sprained left ankle – via miamiherald.com
March 17 09:22 PM
The Heat said X-rays on Waiters’ ankle were negative and the team classified the injury as a sprain
Rhode Island players ‘went crazy’ over Lamar Odom’s surprise appearance – via foxsports.com
March 17 08:36 PM
The former Rams star unexpectedly showed up for his alma mater Friday.
Pelton mail: Which contenders have the best benches? – via espn.com
March 17 02:04 PM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on the best benches in the NBA, wins above replacement leaders, the lack of in-season coaching changes this season and more.
March 17 02:13 PM
Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown say they’re moving on from their argument during the Celtics game Wednesday, as are their teammates.
Here’s why NBA players are all receiving potatoes in the mail – via ftw.usatoday.com
March 17 04:26 PM
Potato Parcel reveals the story behind all those personalized potatoes.
Spotlight to shine on ‘pure-hearted’ Gasols when Spurs tangle with Grizzlies – via expressnews.com
March 17 02:38 PM
Offseason one-on-one battles featuring basketball’s greatest brother combo have always been brutal affairs. […] every elbow, every bruise, every drop of sweat and blood, even every argument over fouls, is cherished by Spurs center Pau Gasol and Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol. Locked into a two-way race with Golden State for the West’s No. 1 seed, the Spurs’ margin of error is slim and they know they will have to be at their best against a surging Memphis squad that has won three straight …
