Trending stories: Luke Walton, Kevin Durant's brother, Lamar Odom, potatoes and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 18 03:09 AM
Luke Walton had a simple message to the Bucks staffer who was allegedly involved in a players’ on-court scuffle during Friday’s Bucks-Lakers game, saying “don’t touch my damn players.”

March 17 05:11 PM
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt, Justin Verrier, Zach Harper, Cian Fahey and briefly Tom Haberstroh answer listener questions via Twitter.

March 17 01:55 PM
MAR 17, 2017 – On Thursday night as the Thunder was throttling Toronto, Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, went to Twitter.

March 17 09:22 PM
The Heat said X-rays on Waiters’ ankle were negative and the team classified the injury as a sprain

March 17 08:36 PM
The former Rams star unexpectedly showed up for his alma mater Friday.

March 17 02:04 PM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on the best benches in the NBA, wins above replacement leaders, the lack of in-season coaching changes this season and more.

March 17 02:13 PM
Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown say they’re moving on from their argument during the Celtics game Wednesday, as are their teammates.

March 17 04:26 PM
Potato Parcel reveals the story behind all those personalized potatoes.

March 17 02:38 PM
Offseason one-on-one battles featuring basketball’s greatest brother combo have always been brutal affairs. […] every elbow, every bruise, every drop of sweat and blood, even every argument over fouls, is cherished by Spurs center Pau Gasol and Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol. Locked into a two-way race with Golden State for the West’s No. 1 seed, the Spurs’ margin of error is slim and they know they will have to be at their best against a surging Memphis squad that has won three straight …

