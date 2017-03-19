11 things you may not know about Jeremy Lin

1. He’s the lone Harvard player to make it to the NBA since 1954.

2. In his rookie year, he played way more minutes in the D-League than in the NBA.

3. He was offered to Real Madrid during the 2011 lockout, according to head coach Pablo Laso.

4. He was approached by both Taiwan and China about playing for their National Teams.

5. Floyd Mayweather was not so impressed with his play during the Linsanity era. “Jeremy Lin is a good player but all the hype is because he’s Asian. Black players do what he does every night and don’t get the same praise.” – Floyd Mayweather.

6. Believe it or not, he played only 940 minutes with the Knicks.

7. He was the second most Googled NBA player in 2013 behind LeBron James and ahead of Michael Jordan.

8. He has worked on his post game with Hakeem Olajuwon.

9. He had a cameo in the sitcom ‘Off the Boat’.

10. Marvin Williams and Jared Jeffries are his favorite teammates ever.

11. He doesn’t like soup at all.