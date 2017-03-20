Trending stories: Omri Casspi, Karl-Anthony Towns and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Timberwolves add swingman Casspi – via espn.com
March 19 04:54 PM
According to league sources, free-agent swingman Omri Casspi has come to terms on a rest-of-the-season contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Shares
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves are right on schedule – via sbnation.com
March 19 08:46 AM
Expectations were high, but Minnesota knew how steep its learning curve would be. It’s beginning to come together as the young Wolves look toward a consequential summer.
Shares
Parker pulls Spurs out of the fire – via expressnews.com
March 19 11:50 PM
The rainbow 23-footer that followed, still early in what became a 118-102 Spurs victory over Sacramento at the AT&T; Center, had the palpable feel of a heat check. In his second game back from being sidelined with a back strain, Parker threw in 16 points and seven assists in 20 minutes, and generally imbued the Spurs with calm during a first half in which they might have come unraveled. “He was really aggressive,” said Pau Gasol, who finished with 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench …
Shares
Spurs notebook: Rookie Murray remains shelved – via expressnews.com
March 19 11:52 PM
When Dejounte Murray went into halftime of the Spurs’ loss at Oklahoma City on March 9, he didn’t think much of the discomfort in his hip area. The rookie point guard hasn’t played since, as he works to rehab an injury the team is calling left groin tightness. Parker is still early in returning from a strained back, while Popovich has made it a stated goal to avoid overplaying Mills …
Shares
Thompson ironman streak to stay intact despite mouth injury – via espn.com
March 20 03:52 AM
Tristan Thompson’s league-long consecutive games played streak was threatened when he left Sunday’s game due to a mouth injury.
Shares
March 20 01:02 AM
MAR 19, 2017 – The Golden State Warriors organization was “furious and bewildered,” according to an ESPN report, at the inactivity of Thunder leadership the last time Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City.
Shares
Porzingis, Rose see lack of Knicks’ chemistry – via newsday.com
March 19 10:31 PM
Kristaps Porzingis was the first to see something and say something when he expressed that despite the Knicks early season success that something was missing.
Shares
Lillard torches Heat for 49 points as Blazers hand Heat second home loss since Jan. 1 – via miamiherald.com
March 19 10:07 PM
The Heat dropped from the seventh spot in the playoff standings to No. 9 after its home loss to the Portland trail Blazers on Sunday.
Shares
Indiana Jazz? Utah’s roster is loaded with former Indy players (and trash-talkers) – via deseretnews.com
March 19 10:16 PM
Hayward, Hill and Lyles each grew up in the area, and Mack joined the party in college to play for Indy-based Butler.
Shares
Dejounte Murray is out two to three weeks with groin injury – via blog.mysanantonio.com
March 19 06:05 PM
Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said Sunday that Dejounte Muray is going to miss two to three weeks because of a left groin injury. There are three and a half weeks remaining in the Spurs’ season.…
Shares
LISTEN UP! Lopez, LeVert, Atkinson on loss to Mavs – via netsdaily.com
March 19 03:20 PM
Post-game audio from Brook Lopez, Caris LeVert and Kenny Atkinson.
Comments