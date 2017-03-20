Trending stories: Omri Casspi, Karl-Anthony Towns and more

Parker pulls Spurs out of the fire – via expressnews.com March 19 11:50 PM The rainbow 23-footer that followed, still early in what became a 118-102 Spurs victory over Sacramento at the AT&T; Center, had the palpable feel of a heat check. In his second game back from being sidelined with a back strain, Parker threw in 16 points and seven assists in 20 minutes, and generally imbued the Spurs with calm during a first half in which they might have come unraveled. “He was really aggressive,” said Pau Gasol, who finished with 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench … Shares

Spurs notebook: Rookie Murray remains shelved – via expressnews.com March 19 11:52 PM When Dejounte Murray went into halftime of the Spurs’ loss at Oklahoma City on March 9, he didn’t think much of the discomfort in his hip area. The rookie point guard hasn’t played since, as he works to rehab an injury the team is calling left groin tightness. Parker is still early in returning from a strained back, while Popovich has made it a stated goal to avoid overplaying Mills … Shares

Thompson ironman streak to stay intact despite mouth injury – via espn.com March 20 03:52 AM Tristan Thompson’s league-long consecutive games played streak was threatened when he left Sunday’s game due to a mouth injury. Shares

Report: Warriors ‘furious’ with Thunder approach to first Durant return – via newsok.com March 20 01:02 AM MAR 19, 2017 – The Golden State Warriors organization was “furious and bewildered,” according to an ESPN report, at the inactivity of Thunder leadership the last time Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City. Shares

Porzingis, Rose see lack of Knicks’ chemistry – via newsday.com March 19 10:31 PM Kristaps Porzingis was the first to see something and say something when he expressed that despite the Knicks early season success that something was missing. Shares