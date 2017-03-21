USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Warriors vs. Thunder, Carmelo Anthony, Cory Joseph, Celtics rift and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 20 11:27 PM
A barrage of threes from the Splash Brothers, along with intense defensive effort on Russell Westbrook, allowed the Warriors to sweep the Thunder.

NBA AM: NBA’s Biggest March Madness Stars – via basketballinsiders.com

March 20 03:48 PM
Only a handful of NCAA champions are employed in the NBA, and the number seems to be dwindling.

March 21 01:06 AM
The Warriors finished a season sweep of the Thunder, but Monday’s game in Oklahoma City came without much fanfare as Kevin Durant sat with an injury.

March 18 08:32 PM
The City of Compton shouted out on Kobe Bryant’s new sneakers.

March 20 06:28 PM
Carmelo Anthony has been doing a lot of thinking about what’s happened and about his future. The Knicks best player appears to believe he’s missing

March 20 03:51 PM
Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem told the team that the defense the past three games isn’t good enough.

March 20 08:38 PM

“I always end up on my ass.”

In almost every walk of life, that statement would be a bad…

NBA Sunday: Coach of the Year Candidates – via basketballinsiders.com

March 19 02:18 PM
Moke Hamilton names his top three candidates for the NBA’s 2017 Coach of the Year Award.

March 20 01:02 PM
After eight years of deferring to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook finally has room to play his way as the face of the Thunder franchise.

March 20 06:14 PM
The 2008 Celtics are getting together this summer, but Ray Allen isn’t invited.

March 20 07:19 PM
March 20 06:04 PM
Carmelo Anthony said he doesn’t need to compare himself to the postseason achievements of Banana Boat buddies LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to yearn for playoff competition.

March 20 04:12 PM
Two weeks ago, Steph Curry and the Warriors dropped three of four games and fell outside the Top 5. Last week, they won three straight…

