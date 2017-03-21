Trending stories: Warriors vs. Thunder, Carmelo Anthony, Cory Joseph, Celtics rift and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
March 20 11:27 PM
A barrage of threes from the Splash Brothers, along with intense defensive effort on Russell Westbrook, allowed the Warriors to sweep the Thunder.
NBA AM: NBA’s Biggest March Madness Stars – via basketballinsiders.com
March 20 03:48 PM
Only a handful of NCAA champions are employed in the NBA, and the number seems to be dwindling.
March 21 01:06 AM
The Warriors finished a season sweep of the Thunder, but Monday’s game in Oklahoma City came without much fanfare as Kevin Durant sat with an injury.
This Nike Kobe A.D. Is Straight Outta Compton – via solecollector.com
March 18 08:32 PM
The City of Compton shouted out on Kobe Bryant’s new sneakers.
Carmelo Anthony takes time to assess his Knicks career – via newsday.com
March 20 06:28 PM
Carmelo Anthony has been doing a lot of thinking about what’s happened and about his future. The Knicks best player appears to believe he’s missing
Next three Heat opponents are top-10 in points. Heat defense better improve. – via miamiherald.com
March 20 03:51 PM
Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem told the team that the defense the past three games isn’t good enough.
A master of falling down, Cory Joseph becoming adept at… – via theathletic.com
March 20 08:38 PM
“I always end up on my ass.”
In almost every walk of life, that statement would be a bad…
NBA Sunday: Coach of the Year Candidates – via basketballinsiders.com
March 19 02:18 PM
Moke Hamilton names his top three candidates for the NBA’s 2017 Coach of the Year Award.
March 20 01:02 PM
After eight years of deferring to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook finally has room to play his way as the face of the Thunder franchise.
Ray Allen’s reunion banishment symbolizes Big Three rift – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
March 20 06:14 PM
The 2008 Celtics are getting together this summer, but Ray Allen isn’t invited.
Positive vibes out in Oklahoma City – via espn.com
March 20 07:19 PM
Melo motivated by own game, not buddies’ feats – via espn.com
March 20 06:04 PM
Carmelo Anthony said he doesn’t need to compare himself to the postseason achievements of Banana Boat buddies LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to yearn for playoff competition.
NBA Power Rankings: By default, the Warriors are back on top – via csnbayarea.com
March 20 04:12 PM
Two weeks ago, Steph Curry and the Warriors dropped three of four games and fell outside the Top 5. Last week, they won three straight…
