2009 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

There’s six All-Stars and one MVP from the 2009 draft class. And there may be a second one pretty soon.
Gallery, Draft, Featured, Top, Aron Baynes, Blake Griffin, Brandon Jennings, Chase Budinger, Danny Green, Darren Collison, DeJuan Blair, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll, Garrett Temple, Gerald Henderson, James Harden, James Johnson, Jeff Teague, Jodie Meeks, Jonas Jerebko, Jordan Hill, Jrue Holiday, Marcus Thornton, Omri Casspi, Patrick Beverley, Patrick Mills, Ricky Rubio, Sergio Llull, Stephen Curry, Taj Gibson, Ty Lawson, Tyler Hansbrough, Tyreke Evans, Wesley Matthews
Comments